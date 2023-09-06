Prosecutors aim to indict US president's son Hunter Biden 'by the end of the month'

Hunter Biden may be indicted by the end of September. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prosecutors intend to seek an indictment for Hunter Biden, the son of the US president, by the end of September.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

What he could be charged with remains unclear, but it may relate to an accusation of having a gun while being a drug user.

A court filing made by the US attorney for Delaware, where he would be indicted, said: "The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest.

"The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date."

Defence lawyers for the younger Biden, who has had well-documented drug issues, has kept to the terms of an agreement sparing him from prosecution on a felony gun charge if he stays clean and out of trouble.

Read more: President Biden's son Hunter charged with federal tax and weapons offences

Read more: Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off

That agreement, which also contains an immunity clause against federal prosecutions for some other potential crimes, was part of a plea deal on misdemeanour tax offences that fell apart during a court appearance in July. Defence lawyers argue it remains in force.

News of an possible new indictment comes as Republicans are preparing for a likely impeachment inquiry of President Biden over claims that he played a role in his son's foreign business affairs during his time as vice president.

"If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," House speaker Kevin McCarthy said recently.

The younger Biden has been the target of congressional investigations since Republicans gained control of the House in January, with lawmakers obtaining thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions.

Three powerful committees are now pursuing several lines of inquiry related to the president and his son.

And while Republicans have sought to connect Hunter Biden's financial affairs directly to his father, they have failed to produce evidence that the president directly participated in his son's work, though he sometimes had dinner with Hunter Biden's clients or said hello to them on calls.

In recent months, Republicans have also shifted their focus to delving into the justice department's investigation of Hunter Biden after whistleblower testimony claimed he has received special treatment throughout the years-long case.

New York Post scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's affairs

Hunter Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanour crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£80,000) in taxes from more than 1.5 million dollars (£1.2 million) in income in both 2017 and 2018.

He had been expected to plead guilty in July, after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

The case fell apart during the hearing after Ms Noreika, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings.