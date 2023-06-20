President Biden's son Hunter charged with federal tax and weapons offences

20 June 2023, 14:44 | Updated: 20 June 2023, 15:46

President Biden's son Hunter
President Biden's son Hunter. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The US Justice Department has charged President Joe Biden's son Hunter with federal tax and weapons offences.

Hunter is expected to plead guilty to some of the offences, the Justice Department has said.

Any proposed plea deal would need to be approved by a federal judge.

It follows an investigation that dates back to Donald Trump's administration in 2018 and averts a trial that would have generated troublesome headlines for the White House and Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Chris Clark, said the five-year long investigation is now "resolved".

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," he told NBC News.

"He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

President Joe Biden with his son Hunter
President Joe Biden with his son Hunter. Picture: Getty

Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanour tax charges, according to the Washington Post.

The combined tax liability is estimated to be around $1.2 million over 2017 and 2018.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend a sentence of probation for the tax charges.

A federal court letter filed in Wilmington reads: "The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information".

Regarding the gun charge, it continues: "The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information."

A court date has been requested so Biden can enter his plea.

President Biden has also faced questions about his son's business dealings and drug addiction.

The Republicans have said they plan to continue their own investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, including foreign payments.

It also comes days after a 37-count indictment came down against former president Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate.

Hamish Harding, pictured with explorer friend Jannicke Mikkelsen

'Trapped... and no-one can reach them': Friend of billionaire on Oceangate Titanic submarine tells of her biggest fear
It is feared that the OceanGate rescue will be challenging

Fears Titanic submarine search mission could dwarf deepest rescue in history as operation leader admits 'challenge'
The Titan got lost on an earlier trip

'It's get to the surface or die': Lost Titanic submarine went missing for over two hours on expedition last year
A Ukrainian soldier holds a bomb for a drone in a trench in Chasiv Yar, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces

Ukraine downs two dozen Russian drones in overnight bombardment

Up to 32 regions are expected to be affected by the weather warnings

Fresh thunderstorm warnings for 32 areas as UK set to be battered by thunder and lightning

TView of the Ngozumpa glacier from Gokyo Ri in Nepal

Mountain glaciers ‘facing up to 80% reduction’ without cut in greenhouse gases

The Olympic rings in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics HQ searched in corruption probe

Tate and his brother have been charged

Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania

Officers raided the Paris 2024 headquarters on Tuesday

Paris Olympics offices raided by police in corruption investigation

People from Ukraine, mostly refugees fleeing the war, queue outside the consular department of the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin

Ukrainian refugees helped push German population up 1.3% last year

