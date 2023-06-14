Donald Trump labels 'sham' indictment 'another attempt to rig and steal an election' after historic court appearance

14 June 2023, 01:58 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 02:12

Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after historic Miami court appearance
Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after historic Miami court appearance. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has addressed a rally in New Jersey just hours after his historic court appearance, telling supporters that his indictment is "another attempt to rig and steal an election".

Just hours before, Mr Trump labelled the United States a "rigged country" after he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges accusing him of stashing classified intelligence documents.

The former US President faces dozens of charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents, including those related to nuclear secrets.

He also stands accused of thwarting the US Justice Department's efforts to get the classified documents back.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Speaking to a rally in New Jersey at around 9pm local time, Mr Trump said: "Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country." 

The former president claimed that his latest indictment was "another attempt to rig and steal an election" and that it was "straight out of a fascist or communist nation".

"Biden will be remembered as the most corrupt president," he added.

Mr Trump then told the crowd: "We will win bigger and better than before."

Read More: Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws, says Jon Sopel

Read More: Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Mr Trump also used his speech in New Jersey to continue to protest his innocence, telling the crowd that he had "every right" to the classified documents that were found.

"They are threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers," he said.

"Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so - it is an absolute right.

"They've got to drop this case immediately as it is destroying the county."

He added that photos of the classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago property were staged.

Today, June 14, also happens to be Mr Trump's birthday, with the crowd at his New Jersey rally breaking into song to celebrate.

The News Agents USA, a brand new podcast, launches tonight on Global Player

Listen and subscribe to The News Agents on Global Player
Listen and subscribe to The News Agents USA on Global Player. Picture: Global

Read More: 'We have a rigged country': Donald Trump slams state of America during cafe visit after historic court appearance

Meanwhile, during an impromptu visit to a local bakery in Little Havana, Mr Trump said that the US was "rigged".

"We have a country that's corrupt, we have a country that's got no borders, we have a country that's got nothing but problems," Mr Trump said.

"We're a nation in decline and then they do this stuff.

"We love the people and you see the crowds, we have a country that's in decline like never before and we can't let it happen.

"I'm going to make a little speech tonight in Bedminster, I hope you're going to be there."

Read More: It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald

'Not guilty'

Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after Miami court appearance
Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after Miami court appearance. Picture: Getty
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse. Picture: Getty

As expected, the former president denied the 37 charges that stand against him.

During Mr Trump's historic court appearance, on Mr Trump's behalf, Todd Blanche entered the plea.

"We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty," Mr Blanche told the courtroom.

Former White House Secretary argues Biden has removed classified documents too

Documents were found stacked in the bathroom in Trump's Florida property
Documents were found stacked in the bathroom in Trump's Florida property. Picture: US Justice Dept.

During his drive to the courthouse, Mr Trump shared his fury over his court appearance, writing a Truth Social post saying: "ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA."

The department published photos last week showing documents stashed inside his bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Meanwhile, Alina Habba, a spokeswoman and lawyer for Mr Trump, defended the disgraced president outside shortly before her client's proceedings began.

Read More: Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

Read More: Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of court appearance over classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago

"The decision to pursue charges against President Trump, while turning a blind eye to others, is emblematic of the corruption that we have here," she said.

"We are at a turning point in our nation’s history (with) the targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent."

Ms Habba likened her client's situation to one that would be seen in Cuba, saying Americans should be "terrified".

Alina Habba, Mr Trump's attorney (R)
Alina Habba, Mr Trump's attorney (R). Picture: Getty

Mr Trump's aide Walt Nauta, who is charged in the indictment as Trump's co-conspirator, was also processed.

Proceedings in court started at around 3pm local time - 8pm in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump court case

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

Two of the victims have been named as university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Taken too soon: Tributes pour in for star students, 19, stabbed to death in knife and van rampage

His wife and children helped him pull of the 'cruel' prank

Man fakes his own death and then turns up to his funeral 'to teach family a lesson about staying in touch'

Sadiq Khan has urged staff to use gender-neutral terminology instead, including 'Londoners'

Don't say 'men and women': Sadiq Khan's staff urged to avoid using 'gender-specific' phrases

The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

Cormac McCarthy has died

No Country for Old Men novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

'They have no excuse for delay': Boris Johnson calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report

Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan

Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash

Exclusive
Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King tells Andrew Marr the UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was ‘a bit hysterical’

'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says

Donald Trump showed up to a cafe in Little Havana, Miami, following his court appearance

'We have a rigged country': Donald Trump slams state of America during cafe visit after historic court appearance

Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

Trump court appearance

Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'

One victim has been named as Barnaby Webber

Student randomly stabbed five minutes from his home named as victim of Notttingham van and knife rampage

The Met Office announced a heatwave in parts of the UK.

It’s official! Swathes of UK enter heatwave as people told to only use water for essential use

At least six people have died in the attack in Kryvyi Rih

Eleven killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on civilian buildings in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home town

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

11 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s home city

Connor Chapman denies murdering Elle Edwards

'Wholly innocent' beautician Elle Edwards gunned down with sub-machine gun in 'feud between two rival gangs'
Alfie Steele faced months of abuse.

Mum and partner guilty of killing Alfie Steele, 9, who died in cold bath following months of abuse
India South Asia Cyclone

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of cyclone’s arrival

People arrived where the inquiry is being held to show pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic.

No-deal Brexit planning may have 'crowded out' work on the UK's resilience preparedness for a pandemic
NBA Finals Denver Shooting

Ten wounded in shooting after Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

Trump Classified Documents

Trump to face court charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

Counter terror police carried out raids as forensics officers worked at various locations in Nottingham today

Anti-terror cops swarm Nottingham after two people stabbed to death and three more mowed down with van
Nilla Fischer playing in a friendly between Sweden and the USA at Friends Arena in Stockholm in 2021

Swedish players 'made to show their genitalia' at 2011 Women’s World Cup to prove they were female
Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting

Pictured: Dutch suspect accused of shooting English girl, 11, in France, who died cradled in her mother's arms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit