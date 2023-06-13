Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of court appearance over classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago

13 June 2023, 01:01

Former US President Donald Trump disembarks "Trump Force One" at Miami International Airport in Miami
Former US President Donald Trump disembarks "Trump Force One" at Miami International Airport in Miami. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in Miami ahead of a scheduled court hearing over dozens of charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents.

Mr Trump also stands accused of thwarting the US Justice Department's efforts to get the classified documents back.

He faces dozens of charges, which include illegally retaining information about nuclear secrets.

Mr Trump, who is the first former US President to face federal criminal prosecution, denies any wrongdoing.

It comes as he continues his campaign to return to the White House in 2024 - with flocks of his supporters on the streets of Miami to mark his arrival.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport. Picture: Getty
Miami Readies For Former President Trump's Arraignment In Federal Court
Miami Readies For Former President Trump's Arraignment In Federal Court. Picture: Getty

On Friday, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment charging Mr Trump with 37 felony counts, 31 relating to the wilful retention of national defence information.

Other charges include conspiracy to commit obstruction and false statements.

Around 13,000 documents were seized in raids on Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida nearly one year ago.

Pictures released by the Justice Department show dozens of boxes stacked into Mr Trump's property in Florida, including several in a bathroom.

The former president, who has already been charged with a crime this year, has ramped up the rhetoric against the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case.

Mr Trump has labelled Jack Smith "deranged" as he repeated claims that he was the target of a political persecution.

Documents were found stacked in the bathroom in Trump's Florida property
Documents were found stacked in the bathroom in Trump's Florida property. Picture: US Dept. Justice

Mr Trump is expected to meet with special advisers before his scheduled court appearance, and has encouraged his supporters to attend a planned protest in Miami on Tuesday.

"We need strength in our country now," Mr Trump said Sunday, speaking to longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone in an interview on WABC Radio.

"And they have to go out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to go out.

"Look, our country has to protest. We have plenty to protest. We've lost everything," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has also insisted that under no circumstances is there a situation where he would consider leaving the 2024 Presidential race, in which likely to be the Republican party candidate.

