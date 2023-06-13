Breaking News

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges accusing him of stashing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump has arrived at a court in Miami. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 37 charges accusing him of stashing classified intelligence documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago and then lying about it.

The former US President faces dozens of charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents, including those related to nuclear secrets.

He also stands accused of thwarting the US Justice Department's efforts to get the classified documents back.

On Mr Trump's behalf, his lawyer Todd Blanche entered the plea.

"We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty," Mr Blanche told the courtroom.

Mr Trump - the first former US President to face federal criminal prosecution - previously said he will plead not guilty to the 37 charges against him.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Former White House Secretary argues Biden has removed classified documents too

During his drive to the courthouse, Mr Trump shared his fury over his court appearance, writing a Truth Social post saying: "ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA."

Meanwhile, Alina Habba, a spokeswoman and lawyer for Mr Trump, defended the disgraced president outside the courthouse with proceedings imminent.

"The decision to pursue charges against President Trump, while turning a blind eye to others, is emblemantic of the corruption that we have here," she said.

"We are at a turning point in our nation’s history (with) the targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent."

Ms Habba likened her client's situation to one that would be seen in Cuba, saying Americans should be "terrified".

Read More: Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

Read More: Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of court appearance over classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago

He has now been processed, and will likely have had his fingerprints taken, as is standard when charged with a crime.

Mr Trump's aide Walt Nauta has also been processed, who is charged in the indictment as Trump's co-conspirator.

Proceedings in court started at around 3pm local time - 8pm in the UK.

Following his court appearance, Mr Trump will fly to his home in New Jersey, where he will hold a rally.