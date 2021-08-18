Man arrested as protesters 'seize' Edinburgh Castle 'under Magna Carta'

18 August 2021, 07:52 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 08:24

Protesters claimed to "seize" the landmark.
Protesters claimed to "seize" the landmark. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested and an officer injured after a group of protesters claimed to "seize" Edinburgh castle, citing article 61 of Magna Carta.

The arrest was made for "disorder related offences" and minor injuries were sustained by the officer during the arrest, police said.

Around 30 people - identifying as "peaceful" and "sovereign" - were seen at the landmark in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were still in attendance hours later.

In the 13-minute video, a woman said the castle "belongs to the people" and that they were "taking our power back".

She added that the Scottish people had been "lied to all our lives" and that the "building belongs to us, we have taken the castle back" in an effort to "restore the rule of law".

Another man then said: "Treason's been going on for that long now, we can't sit back and let everybody perish under the stupid legislation and fraudulent government tyranny, so let's just take it all back, not just the castle."

The woman then called for "no more enslavement", saying the "people and commonwealth are going to be free".

Read more: 'Britain is bullying us': Gurkha hunger strike protest enters fifth day

After saying the group was "putting we, the people, back into power", a second man added: "We are the people."

The woman also claimed that Scots had been kept "like peasants for 800 years".

As police appeared, she shouted "notice to compel" and informed officers that they were seizing the castle under article 61 of Magna Carta - "the only law in the land" - which predates the Act of Union.

She said she had put Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone "on notice" about them taking the castle.

Read more: Anti-vaxxers try to storm the BBC in protest over vaccine passports and jabs for children

One officer asked the woman for her name, to which she said she was "not obliged" to give it, before going on to identify herself anyway.

The police constable then asked: "How many more people are you expecting to come to Edinburgh Castle today to join your protest?"

She said: "It's not a protest, we're actually taking it back."

"Right, no worries," he replied.

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan, Police Scotland, said: "Officers attended at Edinburgh Castle following reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the Castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday, 17 August, 2021.

"The group later dispersed.

"One man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest.

"A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Magna Carta, which was signed in 1215 by King John, has never applied in Scotland.

Article 61 is not in use in law today, but it originally gave 25 barons the right to "assail" the monarch.

There have previously been claims that article 61 gives people the right to defy lockdown regulations too, becoming prominent among conspiracy theorists.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khatera had her eyes gouged out by the Taliban in a brutal attack last year

'It's all over for us': Pregnant woman attacked and blinded by Taliban fears for Afghan women
Rail prices could increase by an average of almost 5%, using a past method of calculating rises

Rail fares could rise by average of nearly 5% in largest rise for a decade
Around 50 restaurants have been temporarily closed due to supply issues

Nando's temporarily closes restaurants across UK after running out of chicken
Afghan security guards stand on a wall as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

R Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in 2017

R Kelly due back in court for opening of sex-abuse trial

A flight carrying British nationals as well as Afghans has arrived in England

Afghanistan evacuation flight lands at RAF Brize Norton

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'Priti Patel's bill would indefinitely detain a woman fleeing the Taliban'

'Priti Patel's bill would indefinitely detain a woman fleeing the Taliban'
The caller was speaking to David Lammy

Caller urges government to 'forget last 20 years' and 'engage' with Taliban
The Foreign Secretary said in hindsight he would not go on holiday

Raab admits 'in hindsight' he would not have taken holiday amid Afghan crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London