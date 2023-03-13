Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Pub chain Marston's puts over 60 boozers up for sale across England and Wales - is your local in the shop window?
13 March 2023, 14:36
Pub giant Marston's has put over 60 watering holes up for sale across England and Wales.
The Wolverhampton-based brewery has announced that it has instructed property specialists Christie & Co to dispose of the holdings across England and Wales - including a famous slanted pub in Dudley called The Crooked House which leans four-feet to the left.
The move includes several Marstons-owned pubs in the West Midlands and includes businesses which have been leased, tenanted or managed.
The towns of Dudley, Derby, Telford and Caernafon will see several sales being offered.
The advisors managing the sale of the pubs stressed that the businesses could be bought individually or as a group.
Is your local on the list of pubs that could change hands? The full list is below:
Admirals Table, Bridgwater
Albert Vaults, Holyhead
Bax Castle, Horsham
Bedford Arms, Derby
Bellflower, Preston
Blacksmiths, Wakefield
Blenheim, Derby
Blue Pig, Kidderminster
Bluebell, Telford
Bradford Arms, Oswestry
Bridge Inn, Richmond
Bull & Butcher, Nottingham
Bush Inn, Dudley
Crates & Grapes, Mansfield
Crooked House, Dudley
Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay
Derwent Walk, Consett
Duke of Wellington, Wrexham
Evergreen Inn, Tenby
Firebug, Leicester
Floaters Mill, Fence Houses
Fountain Inn, Stourbridge
Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge
Gate Inn, Matlock
George Hotel, Penrith
Griffin, Halifax
Hampden Arms, Wrexham
Harlequin, Kettering
Harry Watkins, Llanelli
Heart of England, Northampton
Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool
Jubilee Inn, Leicester
King Charles, Ross-on-Wye
King William, Dudley
Malt Shovel, Matlock
Marquess of Exeter, Oakham
Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Severn
Oak Inn, Coventry
Oxleathers, Stafford
Pelican, Salisbury
Plough Inn, Newark
Randlay Farmhouse, Telford
Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent
Red Lion, Telford
Ring O'Bells, Mexborough
Rising Sun, Huddersfield
Rossmere, Cleveland
Rutland Arms, Nottingham
Saddlers Arms, Cardigan
Spills Meadow, Dudley
Spital Vaults, Chester
Strickland Arms, Penrith
Tafarn Pennioyn, Caernarfon
Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes
Top Monkey, Mold
Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon
Victoria Hotel, Dorchester
Wellington, Preston
Wheatsheaf, Mansfield
White Lion, Wigan
White Swan Inn, York