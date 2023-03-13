Pub chain Marston's puts over 60 boozers up for sale across England and Wales - is your local in the shop window?

The UK’s quirkiest pub The Crooked House in Himley is one of the locals up for sale. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Pub giant Marston's has put over 60 watering holes up for sale across England and Wales.

The Wolverhampton-based brewery has announced that it has instructed property specialists Christie & Co to dispose of the holdings across England and Wales - including a famous slanted pub in Dudley called The Crooked House which leans four-feet to the left.

The move includes several Marstons-owned pubs in the West Midlands and includes businesses which have been leased, tenanted or managed.

The towns of Dudley, Derby, Telford and Caernafon will see several sales being offered.

The advisors managing the sale of the pubs stressed that the businesses could be bought individually or as a group.

Read More: More pubs and bars call last orders as costs spiral and sales sink

Read More: Wetherspoons announces the closure of 19 pubs in February - with a further 35 up for sale. Is your local on the list?

Several towns will see several pubs change hands if Marston's manage to sell their holdings. Picture: Alamy

Is your local on the list of pubs that could change hands? The full list is below:

Admirals Table, Bridgwater

Albert Vaults, Holyhead

Bax Castle, Horsham

Bedford Arms, Derby

Bellflower, Preston

Blacksmiths, Wakefield

Blenheim, Derby

Blue Pig, Kidderminster

Bluebell, Telford

Bradford Arms, Oswestry

Bridge Inn, Richmond

Bull & Butcher, Nottingham

Bush Inn, Dudley

Crates & Grapes, Mansfield

Crooked House, Dudley

Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay

Derwent Walk, Consett

Duke of Wellington, Wrexham

Evergreen Inn, Tenby

Firebug, Leicester

Floaters Mill, Fence Houses

Fountain Inn, Stourbridge

Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge

Gate Inn, Matlock

George Hotel, Penrith

Griffin, Halifax

Hampden Arms, Wrexham

Harlequin, Kettering

Harry Watkins, Llanelli

Heart of England, Northampton

Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool

Jubilee Inn, Leicester

King Charles, Ross-on-Wye

King William, Dudley

Malt Shovel, Matlock

Marquess of Exeter, Oakham

Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Severn

Oak Inn, Coventry

Oxleathers, Stafford

Pelican, Salisbury

Plough Inn, Newark

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford

Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent

Red Lion, Telford

Ring O'Bells, Mexborough

Rising Sun, Huddersfield

Rossmere, Cleveland

Rutland Arms, Nottingham

Saddlers Arms, Cardigan

Spills Meadow, Dudley

Spital Vaults, Chester

Strickland Arms, Penrith

Tafarn Pennioyn, Caernarfon

Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes

Top Monkey, Mold

Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon

Victoria Hotel, Dorchester

Wellington, Preston

Wheatsheaf, Mansfield

White Lion, Wigan

White Swan Inn, York