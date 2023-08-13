Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

13 August 2023, 07:24

Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened
Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A ban on takeaway pints planned by the government for next month has been reversed by Rishi Sunak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under government proposals, pub customers would only be able to drink on-site from September 30, as the government planned to end pandemic measures allowing takeaway pints.

But the Prime Minister, a teetotaller, has stepped in to block the bureaucratic ban in a bid to shore up business for pubs, many of whom are struggling, the Sun reported.

"Takeaway pints and al fresco drinks are not just a much-enjoyed addition to pub menus but also a welcome source of income for businesses recovering from the impacts of the pandemic," a Downing Street insider said.

“The PM will always back British pubs. He’s listened to the industry and heard them loud and clear — now is not the time to call last orders on takeaway pints and the boost to business that they bring."

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serves a pint
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serves a pint. Picture: Alamy

Introduced in 2020 to help struggling pubs stay afloat during lockdowns, takeaway alcohol sales were meant to be a temporary lifeline. But many pubs and punters grew fond of the takeaway pint, seeing it as an extra revenue stream and convenient option.

Despite this popularity, after a consultation which drew just 174 responses, the government has decided to let the takeaway alcohol rules expire. Industry groups call the move disappointing and overly bureaucratic.

Read more: Record number of pubs forced to call last orders as 'perfect storm' caused by soaring costs and weak demand hits

Read more: Drivers may be entitled to millions in refunds from parking fines after using CCTV evidence for tickets ruled ‘illegal’

The British Beer and Pub Association had criticised the initial decision for forcing pubs to go through "lengthy application and approval processes" just to continue selling takeaway drinks.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said the government needed to support pubs by allowing innovation, not burdening them with more red tape.

The government has decided to call time on Covid-era licensing rules that made it easier for pubs in England and Wales to sell takeaway drinks.
The government has decided to call time on Covid-era licensing rules that made it easier for pubs in England and Wales to sell takeaway drinks. Picture: Alamy

Under the pandemic rules, pubs with on-site alcohol licences could automatically offer takeaway alcohol too.

But if the ban had gone through, they would have had to formally apply for off-site sales permission through their local council.

Government planning documents estimate between 8,500 and 12,800 pubs could opt to continue takeaway alcohol sales if permitted. However, the Home Office says there is a lack of "robust" data on actual demand.

In explaining the initial decision to let the takeaway alcohol rules expire, the Home Office said it consulted local councils, neighbourhood groups, and drinks retailers. The majority of respondents apparently favoured reverting back to pre-pandemic licensing conditions.

The Home Office defended the move as striking the right balance between business interests and local concerns. Some neighbourhood groups apparently complained about the takeaway pint rules.

But hospitality industry leaders argued that the change would have added unnecessary regulation and questioned the government's commitment to cutting red tape.

Overall, the return to pre-pandemic alcohol licensing aims for normalisation after crisis measures.

But pubs and punters seem to feel the takeaway pint had become a convenient norm itself.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 89, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm

One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig

Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Investigation launched into claims mountaineers climbed over dying porter as they raced up summit of K2

Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda

British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter

Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky

Perseid meteor shower to light up UK sky tonight - here's what you need to know

At least six people have died in the Channel

Hunt continues for two missing migrants following death of six Afghan men in English Channel

Holly Willoughby's future as ITV This Morning's host has been laid out

Holly Willoughby's This Morning future revealed as new presenters confirmed after Phillip Schofield controversy

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time

Record-breaking K2 feat dogged by claims climbers left porter to die

At least 80 people have died in devastating Hawaii wildfires

Harrowing moment Maui residents jump into the sea to save themselves from raging wildfires

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

South-east England will be hotter than LA next week, the Met Office says

Exact date it will hit 32C as Met Office predicts UK will be hotter than LA next week

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Brady in Small Heath

Tom Brady surprises Birmingham City fans as NFL legend shows up at local boozer before first game of the season
An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

'We don't want people to think we leave a mess': Locals tidy and guard rubble left after Crooked House pub bulldozed
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires death toll rises as survivors return to devastated communities

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup

England into the semi-finals of Women's World Cup after 2-1 victory over Colombia

The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen

China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death

'Kind and gentle' special needs school driver, 74, stabbed to death while walking dog, as woman, 32, charged with murder
A demo in the South Korean capital

Rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release nuclear wastewater into sea

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel

Six people dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel, with 50 saved in night-time rescue effort
Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street

Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit