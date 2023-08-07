Record number of pubs forced to call last orders as 'perfect storm' caused by soaring costs and weak demand hits

The closed Talbot Head Hotel in Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, UK. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

UK pub closures have reached decade highs as soaring costs and weak demand create a "perfect storm" for the industry. Insolvencies jumped 80% in the past year, with the pub trade now experiencing its fastest rate of closures in over 10 years.

The UK pub industry is facing its biggest crisis in over a decade, as soaring costs force hundreds of pubs to shut down.

The news comes as customers will soon only be able to drink on-site, as the government plans to end pandemic measures allowing takeaway pints will start on 30 September.

Introduced in 2020 to help struggling pubs stay afloat during lockdowns, takeaway alcohol sales were meant to be a temporary lifeline. But many pubs and punters grew fond of the takeaway pint, seeing it as an extra revenue stream and convenient option.

Despite this popularity, after a consultation which drew just 174 responses, the government has decided to let the takeaway alcohol rules expire. Industry groups call the move disappointing and overly bureaucratic.

Pub landlords have faced rising costs of everything from energy to labour to supplies, while customers have less money to spend on going to the pub. Picture: Getty

According to new data from accounting firm Price Bailey, 223 pub businesses entered insolvency in the second quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly figure since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Over the past year, 729 pubs have gone out of business, an 80% jump compared to the previous 12 months.

Experts say this sharp rise in closures is driven by a combination of factors, all squeezing pub finances.

Energy bills have surged since government support started to be phased out at the end of March.

At the same time, wages, food costs and drinks prices have all increased significantly, putting pressure on thin profit margins.

With household budgets also stretched by the cost of living crisis, customers have cut back on going to the pub.

Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England have added to pubs' problems, making it harder to service debts. According to Matt Howard, head of insolvency at Price Bailey, pubs are facing a "perfect storm" of soaring costs and weak demand.

Experts warn insolvencies and closures in the pub trade will likely accelerate in the coming months, as the economic climate remains extremely challenging.

