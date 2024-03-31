Putin calls up 150,000 men amid spring offensive claims which could deliver knockout blow in Ukraine

31 March 2024, 16:33

Vladimir Putin has decreed that 150,000 people will be called up ahead of new push to make a breakthrough in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin has decreed that 150,000 people will be called up ahead of new push to make a breakthrough in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin has decreed that 150,000 people will be called up ahead of new push to make a breakthrough in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The routine spring conscription campaign will see 150,000 men called up for mandatory one-year military service.

Putin signed the declaration on Sunday as analysts warn he is preparing for a new push towards Kyiv.

All men from the age of 18 to 30 can be conscripted - but they cannot currently be sent to fight abroad.

Read More: Russia launches 'massive attack' on Ukraine's power supplies, with 'energy security under growing threat'

Read More: Russia ‘abolishes’ monitoring of sanctions on North Korea with UN veto

But fears of a spring offensive in the Ukraine war mean that Putin could conceivably use the force to deliver a knockout blow on the battlefield.

Law changes to bolster fighting numbers in the invasion have already been passed by the Kremlin - with the maximum conscription age raised from 27 to 30 last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

It comes after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned Europe has entered a "pre-war" era and is not ready for combat with Putin's forces.

Mr Tusk said war was "no longer a concept from the past" after Russia launched an invasion against Ukraine.

"It's real and it started over two years ago," Mr Tusk said.

It comes after Russia launched a huge attack against Ukraine's energy system on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that his country has "no aggressive intentions" towards Nato countries, though leaders across Europe have warned their counterparts to prepare for war.

Putin has insisted on a number of occasions that it is "nonsense" to suggest he would attack Poland or the Czech Republic - both of which are Nato members.

Military conscripts in Russia
The routine spring conscription campaign will see 150,000 men called up for mandatory one-year military service. Picture: Alamy

He has said, however, that Western F-16 warplanes used by Ukraine are "legitimate targets, wherever they might be located".

Mr Tusk's comments echo sentiments expressed by leaders across Europe, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently warned troops could be forced to join the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in February, Mr Macron said: “We will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war.

"We should not exclude that there might be a need for security that then justifies some elements of deployment.

"But I've told you very clearly what France maintains as its position, which is a strategic ambiguity that I stand by."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More travel chaos to come on Monday

Easter weekend washout to end with more rain with drivers warned of travel chaos as they head home after bank holiday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be fully sedated as he undergoes surgery for a hernia

Emile went missing without a trace from the village of Le Vernet

Remains belonging to French boy Émile Soleil who vanished eight months ago found in the Alps

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Snow could fall later this month

Exact date snow bomb to hit UK in April before temperatures soar in Spring sunshine

The officer said swastikas need to be looked at in context

Shocking moment Met Police officer says ‘swastikas need to be looked at in context’ at pro-Palestine march in London

King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Biden has been accused by Trump of 'assaulting Christianity'

Trump accuses Biden of ‘assaulting Christianity’ for marking annual transgender event on Easter Sunday

Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi

Chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi buried under a ‘false name’ after charity raised £6,000 for his funeral

The King's scheduled appearance this morning is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed.

King Charles set for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis as royals attend Easter church service

Chance Perdomo has been described as "an enthusiastic force of nature" by the producers of TV series Gen V, after his death aged 27.

'Force of nature': Tributes paid to Gen V star Chance Perdomo, 27, after Brit actor died in bike crash

England fans going to Germany for the European Championships have been warned of a new terror threat.

England fans issued new terror threat warning ahead of Euros in Germany after Moscow ISIS attack

The Conservatives could have fewer than 100 seats according to a damning new MRP poll - which also shows that Rishi Sunak is in danger of losing his seat.

Sunak in danger of losing seat according to damning new MRP poll which predicts fewer than 100 Tory MPs

Oxford rovers have blamed E. coli for their loss to Cambridge in the annual Boat Race - after both teams were warned not to enter the Thames because high levels of the disease was found.

Oxford rowers blame E. coli outbreak after being beaten by Cambridge in Boat Race again

A rickshaw was "totally destroyed" after it caught fire near Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Dramatic Buckingham Palace electric rickshaw explosion prompts police investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters gather for a rally in Trafalgar Square. Tens of thousands of people marched in solidarity with Palestine in Central London, calling for a ceasefire as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Man arrested for terrorism-related offences at Pro-Palestine march in central London at which Corbyn spoke
Rakeem Thomas and Beckenham Junction platform

Pictured: Beckenham Junction knife attack suspect Rakeem Thomas, 29, remanded in custody

Jeffrey Donaldson has quit over alleged historic sex offences

Northern Ireland's deputy FM ‘shocked and devastated’ after Jeffrey Donaldson charged over ‘historic sex offences’
Finley Boden was 10 months old when he was murdered by his parents

Inside horrifying squalor 10-month-old Finley Boden was forced to live in by drug addict parents before his murder
Sir Keir Starmer is right to reclaim the Union Jack

Labour is right to reclaim the Union Jack - here's why

Tusk said war is looming

‘It feels like 1939’: Europe is not ready for looming war with Putin, Poland's PM warns

The death of Camila Gómez has sparked a furious outcry in Mexico

Murder suspect ‘beaten to death in street by mob of protestors’ after girl, 8, killed in Mexico
Several people were taken hostage

Masked man who ‘threatened to blow himself up’ arrested after four people taken hostage in Dutch bar
There are concerns the use of the union flag may alienate ethnic minority voters

Starmer faces backlash from Labour MPs over ‘dominant’ use of union flag in electoral campaign
Smoke billows from the area of an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border with Israel on March 23

Several injured after shell explodes near UN observers in southern Lebanon near Israel border

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed.

King Charles ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming royal duties as he's set for first public appearance amid cancer battle
King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit