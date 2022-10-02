Putin 'highly unlikely' to use nuclear weapons but is not acting in a 'rational' way, says Defence Sec

2 October 2022, 21:57 | Updated: 2 October 2022, 22:24

Putin is "unlikely" to turn to nuclear weapons
Putin is "unlikely" to turn to nuclear weapons. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Vladimir Putin is "highly unlikely" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine but he is not acting in a "rational" way, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian president has issued several stark warnings in recent months, saying he will use "all the means at our disposal" if his country is threatened.

It has been seen as a sign that he could use tactical nuclear weapons in response to attacks on parts of Ukraine he has annexed.

But Mr Wallace played down the prospect, telling a fringe meeting at the Tory party conference that although the use of nuclear weapons was in the Russian military doctrine, it would be unacceptable to Moscow's allies India and China.

He said Mr Putin "was given a very clear sense what is acceptable and unacceptable" in meetings with the Indian and Chinese leaderships.

He added that the Russian leader's actions, from the nerve agent attack in Salisbury to the invasion of Ukraine, were "totally irrational".

Read more: Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Read more: Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

Ben Wallace speaking at the party conference
Ben Wallace speaking at the party conference. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Security minister Tom Tugendhat warned that a call from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov for Moscow to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be "a very high-consequence decision".

"It is perfectly clear that for almost every country in the world nuclear weapons have been an extraordinary taboo for decades now, and reversing that would be a tragedy for all of us," he said at a separate conference fringe event.

Asked if he could foresee Mr Putin being brought back into the international fold in the longer term, Mr Tugendhat said: "I'd be astonished.

"Never say never, but President Putin has set out an agenda and a path that doesn't suggest any negotiation."

He said the Russian leader would have to recognise the territorial integrity of Ukraine and "stop his campaign of assassinations around Europe".

Putin at the ceremony of signing agreements on joining the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics
Putin at the ceremony of signing agreements on joining the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Picture: Alamy

Mr Wallace is set to join a crisis meeting of northern European nations on Monday to discuss the security of pipelines and undersea cables.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said a series of explosions which caused major damage to Russia's undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines were "clearly an act of sabotage".

Mr Wallace explained: "I'll be convening, with the Dutch, a virtual joint expeditionary force meeting on Monday.

"So I have to break my timetable tomorrow to meet 10 of the Nordic states about what we're going to do about it because the Nordic states and ourselves are deeply vulnerable to people doing things on our cables and our pipelines.

"So suddenly, that becomes a big issue we have to get to the bottom of, we have to think about what assets we can move to give people reassurance or, indeed, investigate what's going on."

Mr Wallace said the ongoing war in Ukraine had shown the need to make sure stockpiles of equipment and supply chains were protected, as he admitted some supplies were running "fairly low".

However, he said the Russians were suffering badly, in part because some of their suppliers were in Ukraine and had been bombed - a sign of the "strategic genius that President Putin is clearly proving to be".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mel B made an appearance at the Tory conference.

'I would have died': Mel B calls for domestic abuse reforms after sharing her personal experience with ex

Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to calm the markets, defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and secure his position as Chancellor

'We must stay the course': Kwarteng stands firm on tax cuts despite threat of Tory rebellion

A murder investigation has been launched

Murder probe launched after man shot dead at Celtic FC social club in west Belfast

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" the Duke of York

Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

Michael Gove has criticised the mini budget

Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

Jake Berry said people "can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary",

Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills

The Chancellor is reported to have gone to a champagne reception with hedge fund bosses after the mini-budget

PM defends Chancellor’s 'drinks evening with financiers' after mini-Budget

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 2022 London Marathon

40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories

Liz Truss admits she’s 'learned' from Budget turmoil but insists 'status quo' is not an option

Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan

Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil Elections

Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election

UN General Assembly Burkina Faso

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup

Bosnia Election

Polls close in Bosnia as international overseer changes election rules

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day ahead of the country’s general election

Brazilians vote in highly polarised election

Boyko Borissov

Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

Tropical Weather Florida

US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks in the old main bazaar in Tehran

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

Soldiers loyal to Captain Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Sunday

Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation, say mediators

Football fans at a candle-lit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday’s tragedy

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

A Ukrainian tank on the way to Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London