Putin launches 'indiscriminate attacks' on civilians with 'exceptionally lethal weaponry'

The UN has warned 'Ukraine on brink of humanitarian catastrophe'. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Fears have been raised around the safety of civilians in Ukraine as Putin begins to use "exceptionally lethal weaponry" and the UN warn of "humanitarian catastrophe".

Russian troops were accused of launching "indiscriminate attacks against men, women and children" during an address by the UK permanent representative to the United Nations.

Addressing the UN Security Council in New York, Dame Barbara Woodward described Ukraine as a country" on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe" a she described of food shortages and missiles "raining down" on key cities.

The stark warning comes as Ukrainian ambassador Oksana Markarova confirmed Russia has used a vacuum bomb during its invasion of Ukraine, with Western allies believing Russia is likely to step up artillery attacks in the coming days.

Addressing the UN Security Council in New York, Dame Barbara Woodward said: "As a result of President Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe.

"Whatever my Russian colleague claims, the world can see Russia's indiscriminate attacks against men, women and children across Ukraine, and its disregard for international humanitarian law."

She said missiles had "rained down" on Ukrainian city Kharkiv, that "hundreds of civilians had been killed as a result of the Russian invasion" and seven million people had been displaced, with the figure "rising exponentially".

The unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is continuing. See below for an update from Defence Intelligence.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/jl3zz8MXI4 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 28, 2022

She concluded: "We know that a humanitarian response is not enough to save the Ukrainian people from the disaster that Russia is inflicting upon them.

"So, our message today is simple. Once again, for the sake of humanity, we call on President Putin to stop this war and withdraw his forces from Ukraine."

US diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield said America was "alarmed by the mounting reports of civilian casualties, videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine, and the widespread destruction of civilian facilities".

Adding: "To the Russian officers and soldiers, I say: The world is watching. Photographic and video evidence is mounting, and you will be held accountable for your actions. We will not let atrocities slide."

Empty shelves in Kyiv grocery stores. Picture: Alamy

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he plans to open an investigation "as rapidly as possible" into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been rocked by explosions with Vladimir Putin accused of using banned cluster munitions to indiscriminately target civilians in Kharkiv.

People in Kyiv reported windows shaking and air raid sirens ringing out on Monday evening following the explosions.

Video filmed in the embattled city shows a large fireball in the sky in the northwestern part of Kyiv, with reports claiming the site of the explosion was a military radar communication centre.

Today Boris Johnson has said the UK will "continue to bring maximum pressure to bear" on Russia as he pledged that Vladimir Putin would "feel the consequences" for invading Ukraine.

On the eve of his trip on Tuesday to Poland and Estonia, the Prime Minister said international leaders were united in agreeing that the Russian president "must fail" after his decision to send troops into the neighbouring country.

Mr Johnson is due to meet with Warsaw and Tallinn leaders and visit British troops serving in Estonia, which shares a border with Russia.

Speaking before his visit to the two eastern European members of Nato, the Prime Minister said: "Today I will visit Poland and Estonia, two countries that are acutely affected by the current crisis in Ukraine.

"We have shared values that are more important than ever to protect, as the humanitarian situation gets worse. "Alongside all our international allies the UK will continue to bring maximum pressure to bear on Putin's regime to ensure he feels the consequences of his actions in Ukraine.

"We speak with one voice when we say, Putin must fail."