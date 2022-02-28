Putin resorts to banned 'cluster bombs' to slaughter civilians in Ukraine’s second city

By Daisy Stephens

Russia has been accused of using banned cluster munitions to indiscriminately target civilians in Ukraine's east in a move that would constitute a war crime.

Videos on social media showed multiple explosions in rapid succession in the centre of the city of Kharkiv.

The city was hit by rockets fired from Russian positions today, with video showing the Serpnia area blanketed by explosions.

Graphic images reveal streets littered with the bodies of dead and badly wounded civilians. Cluster munitions were also used to destroy a pre-school in Okhtyrka, activist group Amnesty International said.

The human rights charity said "a 220mm Uragan rocket dropped cluster munitions on the Sonechko nursery and kindergarten in the town of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast" on Friday.

It added: "The strike may constitute a war crime."

Amnesty said three people were killed in the attack, including a child, while another child was wounded.

A Ukrainian minister said the city of Kharkiv had been "massively fired upon".

"Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets)," interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko wrote on Facebook.

"Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded."

Local media reported that at least five civilians and two soldiers had been killed, with 22 civilians and 20 soldiers injured.

A number of residential blocks were reportedly hit.

Grad missiles - in WW2 Stalin's organs - smashing into residential flats in the centre of Kharkiv. This is a war crime.



Vladimir Putin does not want peace. Nor should he have any, until he is out of power. https://t.co/2MUOck7Wj6 — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) February 28, 2022

Footage shared on social media also showed a children's clothing factory in the city that had been razed to the ground by a Russian shell.

Russian shell hit a children's clothing factory in Kharkiv this morning. Building destroyed to the ground. pic.twitter.com/SOTICEGHYx — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 28, 2022

Kharkiv has a population of nearly 1.5 million people.

On Sunday Ukrainian forces said they fended off an attack from Russian forces, with regional governor Oleh Synehubov saying the city had been completely rid of Russian troops after intense fighting in the street.

A Ukrainian enduring shelling in Kyiv has urged Britons to "close your eyes and imagine" how it feels to experience bombs falling outside your home.

Vitaliy Rulyov, 36, from Trojeshchina, Desnyanskiy district of Kyiv, compared air raids in the capital to Britain during the Blitz but said his city is "surviving and supporting one another".

"To the people of Britain, I ask you that when you come home from work today, hug your family, hug your kids, close your eyes and for a second just imagine there are explosions outside your house," he said.

"Remember how your grandparents felt when they were bombed during the war with Hitler, because the British people suffered a lot... try to imagine that feeling for a second and I hope you never have to feel that feeling again.

"But here in Ukraine, we are feeling this right now and we're living through it."

Mr Rulyov said since the first attack on Thursday it has been "impossible to distinguish what day of the week it is" and instead counts the "number of days of war".

He described President Putin as "sick" and warned that the war is "not about Ukraine" and that "people all over the world are in danger" if the Russians are successful.

He also urged European partners to close the sky above Ukraine in a bid to stop the Russian missiles and warplanes from flying over.

Mr Rulyo - who attempted to enlist in the regional defence but was turned away as they already had enough people and weapons - said civilians in Kyiv are living through "uncertainty and danger" but added "there is no fear" and people are "united."

"We don't need anything except for medication, food and that kind of thing and I'm helping to provide that for now," he said.

"People are willing to do the job protecting this city and if Mr Putin wanted to scare Ukraine and divide it, well I think that he has done the opposite... people in Ukraine are united to overcome this dreadful time and hopefully we will see a peaceful sky again."

Olena Vinnychenko, 43, who lives 2km outside Kyiv, said she will never be able to forgive Russia for the war.

"They killed a lot of people, a lot of children," she said.

And it's not the military operation as they are saying in their television... it's war. They're bombing us. They're killing us. And we can't forgive this."

Ms Vinnychenko has been sheltering at her friends' house for four days along with six other families, including children.

She said the experience has been "terrible" and she has barely slept but added she is "getting used" to the sound of explosions and gunfire.

"Russian occupants are now on our territory so they can shoot, but we have guns to protect our families," she said.

"These guns are for animals (hunting) but also we can use them to protect ourselves.

"We don't panic, we are quiet, and our men are making territory protection on the streets of our neighbourhood.

She added: "We are hoping for the best still because we can see that the world is supporting us."

It comes as delegates from Russia and Ukraine meet for peace talks in Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the next 24 hours would be "crucial" for his country.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has entered its fifth day.

The UN said at least 102 civilians have been killed - including a six-year-old girl who died when her home was shelled on Sunday - and over 300 injured.

The Ukraine health ministry claimed on Sunday that thousands of Russian troops had also died.

An estimated 500,000 civilians have fled the country since Putin invaded, according to the UN refugee agency.

On Sunday Putin put his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert - and on Monday a Kremlin spokesperson said the move was in response to comments made by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss.

It is not clear which comments he was referring to, but Ms Truss said on Sunday Putin could resort to "the most unsavoury means" and use "even worse weapons" if he felt his regime was threatened.

On Monday the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said Boris Johnson had said Putin had "underestimated Western unity and the strength of the sanctions his action could lead to".

Speaking about a Cabinet meeting on Monday, the spokesperson added: "The Prime Minister said Putin must fail in his attempts to subjugate Ukraine and the UK would continue its efforts in three main areas to achieve this: economically, diplomatically and militarily."