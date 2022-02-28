Snake Island heroes who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ captured

28 February 2022, 13:47 | Updated: 28 February 2022, 14:08

By Asher McShane

Ukrainian soldiers who were thought to have all died defending a small island in the Black Sea after telling a Russian warship “go f**k yourself” are still alive, officials have said.

The defenders of Snake Island were hailed heroes after videos of what were thought to be their final moments were posted online.

Ukrainian Defence Ministry Officials today said the group had been captured, not killed by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian Navy added that a civilian ship had gone to the island to help the victims after the attack, but it too was captured by the Russians.

The Snake Island defenders were taken prisoner by the Russians
The Snake Island defenders were taken prisoner by the Russians. Picture: Getty

The Navy demanded the release of Ukrainian citizens.

Ukrainian defence officials posted on Facebook: "Regarding the Marines and border guards, who were taken captive by Russian occupiers on Snake Island. We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well."

A defiant verbal exchange between the Ukrainian guards and Russian attackers went viral, showing the Russian captain demanding their surrender over a tannoy.

He said: "This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims.

"Otherwise you will be bombed.’

A male Ukrainian trooper is heard replying: "So, this is it … Should I tell them to fuck themselves?"

A female comrade responds: "Well, just in case."

The male guard is then heard using a loudspeaker to tell the invaders: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

The Ukrainian army statement posted on Facebook said that communication with the island had been cut off making it impossible to find out the soldiers' fate.

"Repeated attempts to contact the staff and find out their fate were in vain," the post said.

Images had been released showing soldiers they claimed had surrendered, saying they had been taken to Sevastopol in Crimea.

