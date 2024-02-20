Putin plans to launch ‘killing spree’ against Russia critics in the UK after Alexei Navalny 'murder'

Alexei Navalny was 'murdered' by Putin. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Vladimir Putin plans to launch a 'killing spree' of Russia critics currently based in Britain, an expert has warned.

Tycoon activist and anti-corruption campaigner, Bill Browder, has claimed that Putin wants to wipe out at least 12 people in the UK following the 'murder' of Alexei Navalny.

“He will embark on a killing spree which will include all enemies in the UK,” he told the Mirror.

Anti-corruption campaigner Bill Browder speaks to James O'Brien

“The fact he would kill the most popular and prominent opposition politician in plain sight without fear of repercussion says that people who are opposing Putin in Russia and abroad are in much more serious risk of assassination,” he continued.

“The killing of Alexei Navalny has shown Putin has lost all restraint and that he will embark on a major ­international killing spree which will include against all his enemies in the UK.

“I believe there are at least a dozen people here at risk and they will focus on ­high-profile ones. Politicians are at risk.”

It comes after it emerged that Putin's number one enemy, Navalny, was killed by Novichok, according to his widow.

The Russian anti-corruption leader died suddenly on Friday at a remote Arctic prison, with local media reporting that he suffered a blood clot as officials stayed tight-lipped on the cause.

His widow Yulia Navalnaya said the state would be waiting for traces of "yet another Putin's Novichok" to leave the body.He had been poisoned with the substance in 2020, falling ill on a plane flight.

He was treated in Germany but bravely chose to go back to Russia to continue his fight against the Kremlin regime."We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago. We will tell you soon about it," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

"We will also definitely find out who exactly and how exactly this crime was committed. We will name names and show faces.“The most important thing we can do for Alexei and for ourselves is to continue to fight."

Russia had previously tried to assassinate Sergei Skripal, a former spy living in Salisbury, with Novichok.

They failed, but Dawn Sturgess, who came into contact with the substance, was killed.