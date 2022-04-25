Putin shows off new Satan 2 missile 'because he is failing in Ukraine'

25 April 2022, 08:19

Putin has hailed the test of the Satan 2 missile
Putin has hailed the test of the Satan 2 missile. Picture: Alamy/Russian Ministry of Defence

By Will Taylor

Russia is making a show of its new Satan 2 missile because of its failures in invading Ukraine, an expert has told LBC.

Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon said the demonstration of the new nuclear missile was Vladimir Putin trying to shore up his position after being embarrassed on the battlefield.

He had to give up on a thrust to Ukraine's capital Kyiv and lost the Black Sea Fleet's flagship the Moskva.

The chemical weapons expert and former commander of the UK's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear unit, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I think first of all it's a reflection that the Russian conventional forces are failing in their battle in Ukraine and Putin wants to reemphasise that he does have this nuclear capability, that he's talking rather too much about at the moment, which is a concern.

"But the Satan 2 itself… there are a lot of Russian nuclear missiles pointing at us. Satan 2 is there to replace some of the older ones.

"The Russians claims that it is completely un-attackable – the Russians say there is nothing that currently exists that would affect it as with some of the older missiles.

"Whether that's true or not, I don't know, but I'm pretty certain that ourselves, the Americans and the French will be working very hard to make sure that's not the case.

"It's part of the rhetoric around Ukraine and rather shows that Putin is in deep trouble with his activities in Ukraine, he's trying to shore up his stance especially among the Russian people."

Putin praised the missile – which Russia calls Sarmat - after its test on Wednesday, saying it has no peer anywhere in the world.

Putin told his military: "I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

Read more: Putin tests new 'Satan II' ballistic missile which Russia claims can hit anywhere on Earth

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice."

Colonel de Bretton-Gordon told Nick that he believes that Russia will now get bogged down in its renewed offensive in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

He said: "Let's hope that brings Putin to the negotiating table because we need to avoid at all costs any nuclear activity, even if it’s the Russians suggesting a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon.

"If Putin uses that he should feel the full force of Nato."

He added: "The Russians say it has lots of capabilities, it has decoys – no doubt technical know-how – but again I think there are an awful lot of people working on this.

"And the Russians might well have an advantage, perhaps, but the thing is not in the sky yet and it's some way away from that."

