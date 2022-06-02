Putin 'treated for advanced cancer in April', according to US intelligence

Questions have been raised over Vladimir Putin's health in recent months. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Russian President Vladimir Putin was treated for advanced cancer in April, according to reports from the US intelligence services.

High-level US officials from three separate departments also told Newsweek that Putin had survived an attempt on his life in March.

One source told the publication: “"Putin's grip is strong but no longer absolute.”

However the reports did urge caution that due to the level of Putin’s isolation it is difficult for them to accurately assess his health status.

The officials warned that Putin’s death would lead to political ‘chaos’. One source said: “ A power vacuum after Putin could be very dangerous for the world."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed suggestions of Putin being sick in an interview on French TV last weekend. "I don't think that a sane person can suspect any signs of an illness or ailment in this man," Lavrov said.

Speculation has been ongoing about Putin’s health after signs of some odd body language in publicised meetings with Russian politicians.

At Putin’s meeting with Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu on April 21, he was seen slouching and gripping the table with one hand sparking speculation about a possible Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He was also seen slumped and appearing bloated on May 9 at a Victory Day event.

Ukraine’s head of intelligence General Kyrylo Budanov told Sky News in May that Putin was in a "very bad psychological and physical condition and he is very sick.”