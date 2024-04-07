New 'Putney Pusher' play hopes to find culprit who shoved woman, 33, in front of bus in 2017

7 April 2024, 22:06

Detectives investigating the 'Putney Pusher' hope a new play will help solve the cold case of a man shoving a woman under a bus in south-west London.
Detectives investigating the 'Putney Pusher' hope a new play will help solve the cold case of a man shoving a woman under a bus in south-west London. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Chay Quinn

Detectives investigating the 'Putney Pusher' hope a new play will help solve the cold case of a man shoving a woman under a bus in south-west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

CCTV footage of a jogger casually pushing a pedestrians into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge, London, shocked the public when it emerged in May 2017.

The driver of the 430 bus avoided the 33-year-old victim and later came forward as the only witness in the case.

Read More: Urgent manhunt for man suspected of fatally stabbing woman in front of her baby in Bradford

Police closed the case after interviewing 50 suspects one year later.

The play One Upon a Bridge will be seen at the OSO Arts Centre in Barnes - just two miles after from the site of the crime.

CCTV footage of a jogger casually pushing a pedestrians into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge, London, shocked the public when it emerged in May 2017.
CCTV footage of a jogger casually pushing a pedestrians into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge, London, shocked the public when it emerged in May 2017. Picture: MPS

Police arrested two people in connection with the investigation but both were released without charge.

Lydia Sax, artistic director at the OSO, told the Guardian" "I often wonder why that one individual act mattered so much to so many.

"The severity of the attack was part of it, I think. And the fact it was never solved.'

The show's playwright, Sonya Kelly, added: "When you look at the CCTV closely there’s a moment you can freeze-frame where the two figures almost seem to waltz together before he pushes her over. I kept thinking about that.

"But, in fact, of course, he nearly killed her. He must have known that she fell, but doesn’t look back.

Putney Bridge
The driver of the 430 bus avoided the 33-year-old victim and later came forward as the only witness in the case. (file photo). Picture: Alamy

"He believed he was not being watched. It seems likely he only realised she fell in front of a bus when he saw the video later.

"I decided to watch it as a historical fiction, to look at out changing relationship with justice, anonymity and with consequences."

She added: "The footage is clear. If he was, say, my cousin I would know him. So if there is somebody watching the play this month, thinking they have more information, I hope they will come forward."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Labour will digitise children's NHS 'red book' of medical records if they win the general election - vowing to use technology to reform the health service and buck falling MMR vaccination rates.

Labour to tackle falling MMR jab rate with new children's medical record in NHS app

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Attacks on nuclear plant significantly increase accident risk, says IAEA head

A man casts his ballot during local elections in Warsaw, Poland

Exit poll shows opposition ahead of PM Tusk’s party in Poland’s local elections

An urgent manhunt has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her baby in Bradford.

Urgent manhunt for man suspected of fatally stabbing woman in front of her baby in Bradford

Joe Kinnear

Iconic Wimbledon manager and Tottenham defender Joe Kinnear dies aged 77 after long battle with dementia

An Israeli tank near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel

Israel pulls troops from southern Gaza but says ‘we are far from stopping’ war

A man dubbed the 'Hardest Geezer' has completed his mammoth challenge to run the entire length of Africa after 352 days and 16,000km travelled.

'Hardest Geezer' Russ Cook completes run across the length of Africa after 352 days and 16,000km

Rebel Wilson says she felt shame for continuing to work with Sacha Baron Cohen despite alleging that she was sexually harassed by the Borat star on the set of the 2016 film Grimsby.

Rebel Wilson 'feels shame' about continuing to work with Sacha Baron Cohen after saying 'more women contacted her'

Syrian emergency workers clear rubble in Damascus after an Israeli air strike

Iran warns Israel its embassies are not safe after deadly Damascus strike

Two more Captain Tom statues have been put on eBay

Owner of life-size Captain Tom statue puts two more up for sale after auctioning off copy starting at 99p

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame

President Kagame blames world’s inaction as Rwanda commemorates 1994 genocide

Hundreds of bikers gathered for the memorial ride

'He would have loved it': Hundreds of motorcyclists gather to take part in memorial ride for Hairy Biker Dave Myers

Greta Thunberg was detained twice

Greta Thunberg detained twice by Dutch police at protest in The Hague

Oliver Dowden speaks to LBC to mark the six month anniversary of the October 7 attacks

Israel has made 'big mistakes' in Gaza, says Deputy PM as he insists UK is 'holding them to a very high standard'

Emergency workers rescue local residents and their pets in Orsk, Russia

Russia declares emergency in flood-hit region as evacuation efforts continue

Police guard the entrance to the facility in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where ex-vice president Jorge Glas is being held

International leaders condemn Ecuador after police raid Mexican Embassy in Quito

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sign for the Powerball jackpot

Powerball player wins 1.3 billion US dollar jackpot

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely gave an update on the case.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after human torso found wrapped in plastic at Salford nature reserve
Stephen Brisley lost his sister and two nieces in the October 7 attacks

'It feels like yesterday and a lifetime ago': Brother of woman killed in October 7 attacks says shock 'never leaves'
Police cordon at the scene in Rowdown Fields

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Croydon park

Ex-US president Bill Clinton and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrive to lay a wreath at a memorial in Kigali

Rwandans commemorate 30 years since genocide as legacy lingers

Locals are outraged over plans to build the 'ideal town' in Kent.

Fury over King Charles' plans to build 'ideal town' in Kent amid fears it will 'swallow up' area into 'one urban mass'
James Heappey and Ben Wallace have said the UK has failed to prepare for war

UK has failed to prepare for war in a 'whole nation endeavour', two ex-defence ministers warn
Campaigners distribute election flyers

Poland’s local elections test Tusk’s new government after four months in power

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have split up

Rebel Wilson 'contacted by more women' after Sacha Baron Cohen allegations in her book

Ecuador Mexico

Mexico cuts off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police break in at embassy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit