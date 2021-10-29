Breaking News

Queen advised to rest for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace says

The Queen will only continue with light duties. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has been advised by her doctors to continue to rest for at least the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace has said.

It means she will not undertake any official visits during the time period, only continuing light, desk-based duties, including some virtual audiences.

The development comes after the Queen underwent tests in hospital last week - her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years - and cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

She was also seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service in early October, the first time she has done so at a major event.

But the head of state still has the "firm intention" of leading the nation in honouring the country's war dead on Remembrance Sunday on November 14, Buckingham Palace said.

A statement from the palace read: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

"Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.

"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."

The Queen returned to carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday - her first official engagements in seven days.

However, it was previously announced that she would not be travelling to Scotland for the COP26 conference in Glasgow, instead recording a video address for delegates.

This story is being updated.