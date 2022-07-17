‘Queen and Charles urged Meghan to try to reconcile with her father,’ book claims

Meghan Markle reportedly rejected the Queen's request for her to reconcile her differences with her father. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Sussex rejected a suggestion by the Queen and the Prince of Wales for her to fly to the US to reconcile her differences with her father, a new book has claimed.

The biography, Revenge, by Tom Bower, claims the Royals were disappointed by Meghan not making peace with her father.

An extract from the book, published today in the Sunday Times, details how the couple were faced with pressure to resolve the rift not long after they got married in 2018.

Thomas Markle did not attend the couple’s wedding after it emerged he had worked with a paparazzi agency to stage photos that were sent worldwide in the months before the ceremony.

Read more: Clarence House shares official picture to mark Camilla's 75th birthday

The book claims Prince Harry told his father that Meghan did not want to contact her father because she had suspicions over his phone and his ‘email account was compromised.’

Meghan was urged in a call with the Royals to fly to America for ‘a reconciliation’.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the claims.