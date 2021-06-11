Queen and Royal Family host G7 leaders at Cornwall's Eden Project

11 June 2021, 19:39 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 19:41

The Queen hosted world leaders at the Eden Project
The Queen hosted world leaders at the Eden Project. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The Queen welcomed G7 leaders on Friday evening as the politicians plot the donation of a billion vaccines and recovery from coronavirus.

Joined by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the monarch hosted a reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

The leaders – who come from some of the world's wealthiest countries – strolled around the botanical gardens en route to the royals' evening reception.

The walk presented a chance to break away from the seriousness of the summit, which is expected to focus on delivering jabs to other countries at a time when Western nations have vaccinated significant portions of their population when others have barely got going.

Read more: G7 summit 2021: Dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed

Read more: G7: Boris Johnson admits leaders must learn from 'wretched pandemic'

Recovering from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are also expected to be discussed.

Great Britain's movement of goods to Northern Ireland after Brexit is also set to be a topic of conversation, with US President Joe Biden maintaining a strong interest in keeping peace in the province.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were on hand to greet the royals when they arrived at the Eden Project. It is William and Kate's first G7 event.

The Queen and Mr Johnson exchanged words before the monarch led the party to the reception.

Mr Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, were the last to arrive.

Read more: G7: Seven arrests after vehicles containing 'smoke bombs and paint' stopped by police

Opening the summit earlier on Friday, Mr Johnson said the leaders needed to learn from the "wretched pandemic".

"We need to make sure that we learn the lessons from the pandemic, we need to make sure that we don't repeat some of the errors that we doubtless made in the course of the last 18 months or so," he added.

The first G7 to take place since Covid broke out, it sees the leaders taking precautions including social distancing, with the usual "family photo" taking place with gaps between the politicians.

Regular testing has taken place. One hotel in St Ives, which housed security and media, had to shut after staff caught Covid, while 12 police officers at the summit had to self-isolate after a person in their bubble returned a positive test.

This story is being updated

