Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues

The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen will stay at Balmoral to appoint the next Prime Minister instead of returning to London for it - the first time in her reign that has happened.

She is staying at her Scottish estate while dealing with her ongoing mobility problems.

The monarch, who is 96, would normally hold an audience with the departing Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

However, Boris Johnson will hand in his resignation after travelling up to Scotland on September 6.

The next PM, the winner of the Conservative leadership race, will also travel up to be appointed. Liz Truss is expected to beat Rishi Sunak.

The Queen is in Scotland for her usual summer break in the Highlands.

It comes ahead of the Tory hustings in London, hosted by LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Ms Truss appears to have a commanding leave over Mr Sunak, as the protracted contest finally draws to a close.

It has been criticised for its length with critics saying it has effectively paralysed Government's decision making amid the cost of living crisis.

Mr Johnson, a lame duck PM, has not wanted to push through policies that his successor would either be saddled with or have to scrap.

Ms Truss is reportedly due to issue out more winter fuel payments to pensioners, while Mr Sunak said he will support the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prince Charles is making regular visits to the Queen in Balmoral, which one expert described as "highly unusual".

It has been said the visits could be a sign of the heir to the throne's concern for her due to recent health issues.

The Queen has had to cancel a number of events in recent years that she would ordinarily want to attend, but she did delight fans with her Platinum Jubilee appearances over the summer.

Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward told the newspaper: "It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother."

