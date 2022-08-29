Queen 'deeply saddened' after more than 1,000 die in Pakistan flooding

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has said she is "deeply saddened" by widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan over summer.

The country has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes.

The death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people.

In a message to the country's president, Arif Alvi, the Queen said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.

"The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events."

Flash flooding has hit large parts of the country. Picture: Alamy

Rescue boats could be seen getting locals to safety. Picture: Alamy

Prince Charles shared a similar sentiment in a message of his own to the president, saying: "Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods.

"Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom.

"We would like to pay a particular tribute to the Government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working tirelessly to save lives and support those in need.

"Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan."

Charles is donating to international aid charity Islamic Relief to help those affected by the disaster.

Pakistani authorities said the devastation is worse than in 2010 when 1,700 people were killed by floods.

Rescue officials are busy in relief and rescue efforts to help people affected by the flood. Picture: Alamy

View of destruction due to flooding. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the destruction was "heartbreaking" as he pledged UK support.

He tweeted: "It's heartbreaking to see the continuing devastation wrought by the floods in Pakistan.

"My thoughts go to the victims and those helping with an heroic relief effort.

"The United Kingdom is sending support and continues to stand by the people of Pakistan in their hour of need."