Queen 'deeply saddened' after more than 1,000 die in Pakistan flooding

29 August 2022, 12:57

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has said she is "deeply saddened" by widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan over summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes.

The death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people.

In a message to the country's president, Arif Alvi, the Queen said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.

"The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Read more: HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast shortly after departing on 'landmark mission' to US

Flash flooding has hit large parts of the country
Flash flooding has hit large parts of the country. Picture: Alamy
Rescue boats could be seen getting locals to safety
Rescue boats could be seen getting locals to safety. Picture: Alamy

Prince Charles shared a similar sentiment in a message of his own to the president, saying: "Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods.

"Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom.

"We would like to pay a particular tribute to the Government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working tirelessly to save lives and support those in need.

"Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan."

Charles is donating to international aid charity Islamic Relief to help those affected by the disaster.

Pakistani authorities said the devastation is worse than in 2010 when 1,700 people were killed by floods.

Rescue officials are busy in relief and rescue efforts to help people affected by the flood
Rescue officials are busy in relief and rescue efforts to help people affected by the flood. Picture: Alamy
View of destruction due to flooding
View of destruction due to flooding. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the destruction was "heartbreaking" as he pledged UK support.

He tweeted: "It's heartbreaking to see the continuing devastation wrought by the floods in Pakistan.

"My thoughts go to the victims and those helping with an heroic relief effort.

"The United Kingdom is sending support and continues to stand by the people of Pakistan in their hour of need."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
NASA has cancelled Monday's launch

NASA cancels Artemis 1 moon rocket launch due to engine problem after hydrogen leak

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

170 arrests across Merseyside as police crack down on organised crime following death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after leaving Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast shortly after departing on 'landmark mission' to US

Harry and Meghan are not expected to meet the Queen on their next trip to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Truss 'plans to hike income tax thresholds' as part of rescue package amid spiralling cost of living crisis

A quarter of adults are not planning on switching their heating on at all this winter

'A national scandal': Quarter of adults will not use heating at all this winter as bills soar, poll shows

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Pressure mounts on leadership candidates to tackle cost of living as Sunak brands Truss' VAT plans 'regressive'

A bus shelter collapses with a group of Notting Hill Carnival partygoers on top

Two people injured after bus shelter collapses with Notting Hill Carnival revellers standing on the roof

A teenage boy has died at Leeds festival

Teenage boy dies after suspected drugs incident at Leeds festival

A fight broke out between two pilots on an Air France flight

Two pilots suspended after having a fight in the cockpit while in mid-air

A lorry crashed into a community barbecue in the Netherlands on Saturday

Six people killed and seven injured after lorry ploughs into community barbecue in the Netherlands

Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a flat on Thursday

Devastated family pay tribute to 'happy and bubbly' Elizabeth McCann, 26, 'murdered' in Ashton-under-Lyne

The group was furious at officers during Cardiff Pride

'Whatever you are, get off the road': Lesbian group that opposes 'transgenderism' told to leave Pride parade by cops

The stabbing happened in Uvedale Road

Boy, 15, fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in east London

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Police list milestones nine-year-old Olivia won't reach as they issue emotional fresh appeal for information

Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor

Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise

Latest News

See more Latest News

An eland antelope and calf

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq

Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace

Beny Steinmetz (left) arrives at court with his lawyer, Daniel Kinzer

Israeli tycoon appeals against corruption conviction in Swiss court

Muqtada al-Sadr

Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces retirement from politics

War games held by Russia and China in August 2021

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China and others

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces

Experts to visit Ukraine nuclear plant as new shelling raises radiation fears

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona footballer Aubameyang attacked at home by masked raiders

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Food for flood victims is loaded on to a helicopter

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

Smoke rising from fires at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear watchdog says mission to Ukraine power plant ‘on its way’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London