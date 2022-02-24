Breaking News

Queen cancels more virtual engagements after catching Covid

The Queen has cancelled more engagements after her Covid diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen has postponed two virtual audiences after catching Covid, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes just two days after the monarch was forced to call off other virtual appearances as she suffered what was called "mild cold-like symptoms".

A spokesman said: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

The Queen tested positive for Covid on Sunday. She was well enough to speak to Boris Johnson on the phone on Wednesday.

The cancellations will not help allay worries about the 95-year-old's health.

Such concerns are exacerbated by her sometimes frail appearance in recent public events.

She has a raft of important events coming up in March and all eyes will be on whether she is healthy enough to attend.

The Queen is due to host a members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor on March 2, then go to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

There is also a planned memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at the abbey on March 29.

