Breaking News

Queen cancels more virtual engagements after catching Covid

24 February 2022, 10:48 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 11:09

The Queen has cancelled more engagements after her Covid diagnosis
The Queen has cancelled more engagements after her Covid diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen has postponed two virtual audiences after catching Covid, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes just two days after the monarch was forced to call off other virtual appearances as she suffered what was called "mild cold-like symptoms".

A spokesman said: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

The Queen tested positive for Covid on Sunday. She was well enough to speak to Boris Johnson on the phone on Wednesday.

Watch: Footage shows 'moment Russia invades Ukraine' as armoured column rolls in

Read more: Mass exodus of Kiev: Race to the border as Ukrainian's face-up to Russia invasion

The cancellations will not help allay worries about the 95-year-old's health.

Such concerns are exacerbated by her sometimes frail appearance in recent public events.

She has a raft of important events coming up in March and all eyes will be on whether she is healthy enough to attend.

The Queen is due to host a members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor on March 2, then go to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

There is also a planned memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at the abbey on March 29.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Champions League final set to be moved from Russia

Russia set to be stripped of the Champions League final over Ukraine invasion

Footage (left, top right) released by the Ukrainian border guards said show Russia invading. Bottom right, a Ukrainian tank rolls through Kharkiv

Watch: Footage shows 'moment Russia invades Ukraine' as armoured column rolls in

Tube strikes could bring chaos to London's transport network

London Tube strikes will go ahead in row over TfL cuts

Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Andrew Marr has joined LBC

Tonight with Andrew Marr: 'it wont be bland, safe wearily predictable journalism'

James Cleverly says the Government will not shut down the Russia Today news outlet

'We will not shut down Russia Today' says Govt minister despite Ukraine invasion

Oil prices soar in the wake of Russian invasion

Oil prices soar as markets take a battering in the wake of Russian invasion

Huge queues of traffic leaving Kiev have been seen

Mass exodus of Kiev: Race to the border as Ukrainian's face-up to Russia invasion

Live
Ukraine is under attack by Russia

Live updates: PM to address nation as 'hundreds killed' in Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

The Government is considering banning access to student loans for pupils who don't meet required GCSE grades

Gov accused of 'attacking' poorer pupils over plans to withhold student loans based on GCSEs
The threshold for repaying student loans is set to be lowered

Anger after uni grads to start paying back loans at 25k instead of 27k under new plans

All coronavirus laws in England have been scrapped

Freedom Day arrives in England as all Covid restrictions are lifted after two long years

Jon Venables is reportedly set to apply to be freed

Jon Venables 'will make fresh freedom bid' after being re-jailed over child abuse images

Professor Grace Lavery posted a tweet saying she hoped the Queen dies

Professor suspended from Twitter after tweeting she hoped the Queen dies

The Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with the Prime Minister

The Queen holds weekly call with PM as she continues to isolate with Covid-19

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine

What to know as Russia invades Ukraine

A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

'I'm terrified': Tearful caller stuck in Kharkiv shares fear on frontline as Russia invades
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine

Nato agrees to beef up eastern flank after Russian attack on Ukraine
A Ukrainian national flag waves over the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city

World expresses raw outrage at Russian attack on Ukraine

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine

Fear and calm among Ukrainians as Russian invasion begins

A military vehicle stands by the side of the road in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US and Nato

A view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine

What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press statement on Ukraine

EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

Ukraine Tensions

Ukraine declares martial law and says ‘full-scale invasion’ has begun
Vladimir Putin sits at a desk

Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police