Queen Consort ends tradition of having ladies-in-waiting but instead will be helped by ‘Queen’s companions’

27 November 2022, 12:05

The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo's In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo's In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The Queen Consort is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting but instead will be helped by ‘Queen’s companions’.

As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required.

Camilla, 75, will have the six Queen’s companions, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said.

They are Camilla’s trusted friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz, Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated peer.

Sarah Troughton to the right of Camilla on a visit to Wiltshire
Sarah Troughton to the right of Camilla on a visit to Wiltshire. Picture: Getty
Lady Sarah Keswick pictured with Camilla at the Tennis Championships
Lady Sarah Keswick pictured with Camilla at the Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

The sixth is Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick, whose husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020 after spending 15 years on the board at the north London football club, according to Tatler.

Major Ollie Plunket, of The Rifles, has been appointed Camilla’s equerry it is now believed to be his role to look after her diary and accompany her at official events.

Some of the Queen’s companions will appear publicly with her for the first time at a Violence Against Women and Girls reception at Buckingham, Palace on Tuesday.

It is believed the work of the Queen’s companions will be similar to, but not as extensive as, the work carried out by the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting.

READ MORE:Queen feared Harry was 'a little over-in-love' with Meghan and dismissed Oprah interview as 'nonsense'

READ MORE: Prince Harry 'named autobiography Spare himself' and has not made any changes to tell-all memoir since the Queen died

It is thought they are likely to be in attendance less regularly than the Queen’s ladies=in-waiting were and on certain occasions may attend an engagement instead of a private secretary or deputy private secretary.

There is still a role for the ladies-in-waiting who worked for the Queen. Lady Susan Husey, Mary Morrison and Dame Annabel Whitehead will now be known as ladies of the household.

They continue to assist the king in hosting formal occasions at Buckingham palace.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Damaged cars in a flooded road

Italian rescuers search for missing after island landslide

Thailand Monkey Festival

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

Civilians flee Kherson

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

'Just Stop Oil' Protest Action In North London

Just Stop Oil plan to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts from tomorrow until Christmas

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Police tape around a crime scene.

Double murder probe as two teenagers, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart from each other

Liam Smith

Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances remembered as ‘devoted dad’ by heartbroken family

Equipment and files damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers at a hospital in Hawzen, Ethiopia

Kidnappings and looting cited in Ethiopia’s Tigray after truce

Residents line up for COVID-19 tests in Beijing

More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, center in seated, addresses to his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says his party will quit all assemblies

Donald Trump

Donald Trump criticised over dinner with white nationalist and Kanye West

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe called the report's findings "horrifying"

London Fire Brigade boss vows to sack racist and sexist firefighters as report finds 'horrifying' prejudice

Vladimir Makei

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

London's Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland slammed for 'ridiculous' prices including £10 hot dogs and £8 candy floss

Christmas Market in Birmingham

Car drives into crowd of hundreds at packed Christmas market prompting three arrests

Italy Landslide

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Weir had a glittering decade-long career for Scotland

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52, six years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement four years ago

Queen feared Harry was 'a little over-in-love' with Meghan and dismissed Oprah interview as 'nonsense'
The alleged attempted kidnapper drove a dark hatchback, police said

Police searching for man who 'tried to kidnap' 15-year-old girl at Manchester bus stop

O allegedly committed the offence five years ago

Squid Game actor charged with sexual misconduct after 'touching woman's body' in 2017

Taiwan Election

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

"Downtown: A Street Tale" Hollywood Premiere

Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Virus Outbreak China

Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

A Welsh fans supporters group shared the sad news

Tributes to Wales fan who dies after travelling to Qatar to watch World Cup with son and friends
The fancy dressers insisted they're big fans of Monty Python

England fans say they were stripped naked and humiliated for dressing up as Crusaders at World Cup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit