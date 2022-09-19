Queen Elizabeth II state funeral: all of the music that will be played during the service

19 September 2022, 09:32

The full list of music to be played at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey
The full list of music to be played at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

This is the full programme of music that will feature at the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The service, at Westminster Abbey led by the Dean of Westminster will feature music sung by the abbey’s choir and the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

Westminster Abbey’s Organist and Master of the Choristers, James O’Donnell, will direct the choirs and the Abbey’s Sub-Organist, Peter Holder, and Assistant Organist, Matthew Jorysz will play the organ during the service.

The service will feature three hymns, two anthems, and two new works composed for the ceremony by Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan, and Master of the King’s Music Judith Weir.

The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will play, led by Trumpet Major Julian Sandford, as will the Fanfare Team of the Household Division Bands, conducted by Lieutenant Colonel David Barringer MBE, Commanding Officer, Household Division Bands, and the Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, will play out the service.

Live: Nation prepares for Queen Elizabeth's final farewell as mourners descend on London

Read more: George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to walk in procession of royals through Westminster Abbey behind Queen's coffin

What will be played before the Queen’s funeral?

Before the ceremony begins, the Assistant Organist of Westminster Abbey, Matthew Jorysz, will play the following music.

• Fantasia of four parts – Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625) Organist of Westminster Abbey 1623–25

• Romanza (Symphony No.5 in D) — Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958) arranged by Robert Quinney (1976-)

• Reliqui domum meum – Peter Maxwell Davies (1934–2016)

• Meditation on ‘Brother James’s Air’ – Harold Darke (1888–1976)

• Prelude on ‘Ecce jam noctis’ Op.157 No.3 – Healey Willan (1880–1968)

• Psalm Prelude Set 1 No.2 – Herbert Howells (1892–1983)

• In the Country Op.194 No.2 – Charles Villiers Stanford (1852–1924)

• Fantasy on ‘O Paradise’ – Malcolm Williamson (1931–2003)

• Elegy Op.58 – Edward Elgar (1857–1934) arranged by Matthew Jorysz (b 1992)

The Westminster Abbey Sub-Organist, Peter Holder, will then play the following works by Edward Elgar before the Procession of Religious Representatives moves to their places in the Nave and the Sacrarium for the funeral.

• Andante espressivo (Sonata in G Op.28)

• Sospiri Op.70

At the end of the service, Holder will perform Fantasia in C minor BWV 562 by Johann Sebastian Bach as the coffin and procession leave the Abbey.

What hymns will be sung at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The congregation will be invited to sing three hymns during the funeral ceremony at various times during the service. These hymns are:

• The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended

• The Lord’s my Shepherd

• Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

What choral music will be performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Two new pieces of music have been specially composed for the ceremony by notable living British composers.

The first is ‘Like as the Hart’, an unaccompanied musical setting of Psalm 42 from the Book of Common Prayer by British composer, and Master of the King’s Music, Judith Weir CBE.

The second specially composed piece is the service’s Anthem, a setting of a text from the New Testament’s Epistle to the Romans by Scottish composer, Sir James MacMillan.

The choir will also perform an anthem by Hubert Parry, ‘My soul, there is a country’, which is one of six motets which make up the composer’s Songs of Farewell. Parry is a favourite of King Charles III, and in 2021, the then-Prince of Wales presented a film on Parry’s life titled, The Prince and the Composer.

A setting of Psalm 34 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, ‘O Taste and see how gracious the Lord is’, which was composed for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, will be sung following the prayers.

What instrumental music will be performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel, led by Trumpet Major Julian Sandford.

A two-minute silence, heard across the United Kingdom, will follow, concluding with a sounding of The Reville by the State Trumpeters.

Following this, the congregation will sing the National Anthem, ‘God Save The King’. The Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, will then play the traditional Lament, ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Mourners have been turned away from the procession route for the Queen's coffin after London City Hall said viewing sites and footpaths were full.

London's full: Mourners turned away from procession route after viewing sites hit capacity

Harry and Meghan's children have been left in the US.

Harry and Meghan's children to miss Queen's funeral after being left at home in US

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service: What medals does he have?

How Britain will say farewell to its Queen: Timetable of Her Majesty's state funeral

How Britain will say farewell to its Queen: Full schedule of Elizabeth II's state funeral

assad

Queen to be interred wearing wedding band and precious pair of pearl earrings

Joe Biden's limo The Beast takes the President to Westminster Abbey

Joe Biden's 'Beast' gets 'stuck in traffic': President's motorcade held up on way to the Queen’s funeral

The Queen's coffin alongside her four children

What time is Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service today?

Trains have been halted and roads closed off.

London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

Kate reveals how her children are coping with the Queen's death

Louis is 'asking lots of questions:' Kate reveals how her children are coping with the Queen's death

Chrissy Heerey (left) was the last member of the public to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state.

‘An amazing lady': Last person to see the Queen lying in state pays tribute as queue closes

The photograph of the Queen at Windsor Castle was taken in May this year.

Unseen portrait of smiling Queen unveiled ahead of funeral

George and Charlotte (bottom right) will join the royal procession behind the Queen's coffin

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to walk in procession of royals through Westminster Abbey behind Queen's coffin

The full order of service for the Queen's funeral has been released

Full order of service for Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral

King Charles has thanked the nation the night before the Queen's funeral

'Last farewell': King Charles sends his thanks to the nation ahead of funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The UK fell silent to remember the Queen

Minute silence for Her Majesty: Britain reflects on the life of the Queen ahead of her funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taiwan Earthquake

Stranded tourists safe as repairs begin after Taiwan quake

Britain Royals Biden

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

Russia Ukraine War Risky Missions

Russia accused of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after missile strike

Japan Typhoon

Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico

Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival

Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans wins Toronto film festival audience award

Joe Biden and his wife have paid their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall

Biden's special relationship: President compares Queen to his mum in touching tribute after coffin visit
A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona

Tropical storm becomes hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico

A crashed plane, one of two, lies along Niwot Road between Highway 287 and N 95th Street in Longmont, Colorado

Three dead as two small planes collide in mid-air near Denver

Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, with pop singer Alla Pugacheva in 2014

Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment
NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London