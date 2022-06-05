Breaking News

Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

5 June 2022, 18:30 | Updated: 5 June 2022, 18:55

The Queen has thanked the nation after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations
The Queen has thanked the nation after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has said she is "humbled and deeply touched" by Brits taking to the streets to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came after she made a final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the end of festivities over the extended bank holiday weekend.

She pledged to continue to serve as monarch "to the best of my ability supported by my family", adding that "my heart has been with you all" even though she missed parts of the celebrations.

It was an acknowledgment of her fragility but a commitment to continue in her role for as long as possible.

There was "no guidebook" on how to mark a Platinum reign, the Queen said, being the first sovereign in British history to do so.

But she showed she had been moved by the millions who celebrated across the country in her honour.

Read more: Queen closes Platinum Jubilee celebrations with surprise balcony appearance

Read more: Jubilant Brits gather for street parties across UK to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

The full thank you message read: "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

"I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

Her message was signed Elizabeth R.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Queen 'touched' by Jubilee celebrations as she makes surprise balcony appearance

The Queen appeared in Hologram form on the side of her Gold Stage Coach

Queen appears as a hologram in spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant

Street parties are being held across the UK

Jubilant Brits gather for street parties across UK to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Mercedes has issued an immediate recall for nearly a million cars

Mercedes issues immediate global recall for one million cars with faulty brakes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children making cakes in preparation for a street party later

Charlotte, Louis and George bake cakes as UK prepares for day of street parties

14-year-old girl amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

Girl, 14, amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

A man jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being tasered by police

'Screwdriver-wielding' man dies in hospital after being tasered by cops and jumping in river
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on Sunday

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Strike action is set to cause problems on the London Underground on Monday.

Travellers urged to avoid London Underground as Tube strikes set to cause commuter chaos

Charles thanked his mother on behalf of the nation.

'Your Majesty, Mummy': Charles thanks the Queen in emotional Platinum Jubilee tribute

Sam Fender has been criticised for his apology.

Sam Fender slammed for caving to 'woke mob' after apologising for Johnny Depp 'hero' selfie
The Queen met Paddington at the start of the show

Queen delights millions in Paddington Bear sketch to open Platinum Party at the Palace

Aiports are packed as holidaymakers rush home while several outgoing flights have been cancelled.

Britain's broken airports: Travel hell continues in race to return from half-term getaways

Protesters ran on the track on Saturday.

Animal rights protesters storm track at Epsom Derby in second jubilee disruption

Princess Charlotte laughing with her brother during their trip to Wales

Giggling Charlotte steals show as she dances to Encanto and conducts band on Wales visit

Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard

Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard

Latest News

See more Latest News

France D-Day Anniversary

Second World War veterans honoured on eve of D-Day anniversary
Cambodia Elections

Ruling party on course for Cambodian local elections victory, indications show
Severe Weather Miami

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Atlantic

Investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting

Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Bangladesh Fire

At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot blaze

Iran Building Collapse

Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

Greece Wildfire

Greek firefighters battle wildfires near Athens for second day
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West

Koreas Tensions

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

Japan Trans-Pacific Sailing

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after solo crossing of Pacific

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians
Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London