Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

The Queen has thanked the nation after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has said she is "humbled and deeply touched" by Brits taking to the streets to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

It came after she made a final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the end of festivities over the extended bank holiday weekend.

She pledged to continue to serve as monarch "to the best of my ability supported by my family", adding that "my heart has been with you all" even though she missed parts of the celebrations.

It was an acknowledgment of her fragility but a commitment to continue in her role for as long as possible.

There was "no guidebook" on how to mark a Platinum reign, the Queen said, being the first sovereign in British history to do so.

But she showed she had been moved by the millions who celebrated across the country in her honour.

“I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”



The full thank you message read: "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

"I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

Her message was signed Elizabeth R.