Queen 'won't attend any royal events unless Palace confirm attendance on the day'

The Queen, 95, has missed a number of events recently. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The British public must assume the Queen will not attend future events until confirmed by Buckingham Palace on the day, it has been claimed.

A palace source reportedly said the public must start assuming the 95-year-old monarch will not attend public events due to her health.

In recent months, Buckingham Palace has been forced to make several last-minute announcements that the Queen has "regretfully" pulled out of engagements due to mobility issues.

Under a new strategy, aides will now confirm her attendance only on the day of an event, The Mail on Sunday reports.

"The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events," the source told the MoS.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal Family."

Members of the royal family are due to attend the Easter Sunday service in Windsor today, but the Queen is not expected to join them for the church event.

Members of the Royal Family will gather at the chapel in Windsor for the service, which is a staple in the royal calendar.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday's Royal Maundy service at the same chapel, are also not set to be in attendance.

Her Majesty missed Thursday's Maundy Service at Windsor for the first time in 50 years.

It was the first time Prince Charles had taken his mother's place at the event, which marks an important fixture in the royal calendar, and highlighted his increasing role within the monarchy.

The 95-year-old also missed last month's Commonwealth Day ceremony due to concerns about her “comfort”.

And the Head of State has been seen using a walking stick over the last six months and in February told a visitor at Windsor Castle: “As you can see, I can’t move.”

There have been reports a new gold buggy has been delivered to Buckingham palace so the Queen can move around more easily.

She also recently recovered from coronavirus, after being struck with the disease earlier this year.