Queen recovers from Covid to host virtual audiences at Windsor Castle home

The Queen's recovery from Covid appears to be progressing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen's recovery from Covid appears to be progressing after she held two virtual audiences at her Windsor Castle home.

The head of state felt well enough to speak to foreign diplomats after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

The monarch tested positive for the virus on February 20 and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing "mild cold like symptoms".

On Tuesday she received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Principality of Andorra to the Court of St James's.

She also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James's.

It was reported she also spent time with family after she tested positive on March 20, meeting her family on Sunday at Frogmore on the Windsor estate.

The 95-year-old gathered to meet family including Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children.

A royal spokesperson confirmed The Queen had been experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" whilst testing positive for coronavirus, but despite this continued to carry out "light duties".

The monarch was forced to call off two virtual appearances during her isolation period.