Queen to meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle for tea and Guard of Honour

Mr and Dr Biden will visit the Queen on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Joe Biden will visit the Queen at Windsor Castle during his trip to the UK for the G7 summit.

The President and his wife will be meeting the Queen at her Berkshire home on Sunday. She will greet the couple at the dais in the castle's quadrangle.

A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute, followed by the US national anthem.

Mr Biden will then join the Officer Commanding the Guard of Honour, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Honour Guard.

It was originally the late Prince Philip who joined visitors in inspecting the Honour Guard, before he retired from the role in 2017.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Joe Biden to meet for pandemic recovery talks ahead of G7

Read more: Queen presented with rose to mark what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday

Afterwards, Mr Biden will return to the dais to watch the military march-past with the Queen and First Lady.

The American leader is currently in the UK for the G7 Summit, joining leaders from around the world, and will be the 13th US President to meet the Queen during his time in the country.

Plans in place are similar to arrangements made for Donald Trump's meeting with the monarch in 2018.

The pair had tea in the Queen's Oak Room - which overran by 20 minutes - and then they went on to inspect the Guard of Honour together.