Queen's birthday celebration Trooping the Colour cancelled for second year

19 March 2021, 16:40 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 17:08

Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year in a row
Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year in a row. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Queen's annual birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year running as the country deals with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials are considering an alternative parade at Windsor Castle as happened last year.

The annual national celebration of the Queen's official birthday usually takes place in June.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the Queen viewed a military ceremony in the castle's quadrangle.

The annual Garter service, also usually held in June, will not take place this year, the palace added.

Another parade at Windsor Castle, as seen in 2020, is being considered
Another parade at Windsor Castle, as seen in 2020, is being considered. Picture: PA

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.

"Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered. The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year."

The news comes just three days after the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital after a month-long stay.

READ MORE: Prince Philip, 99, in 'good spirits' as he arrives at Windsor after leaving hospital

The nation's longest-serving consort later arrived at Windsor Castle, where he has spent most of lockdown with the Queen for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.

The Prince of Wales said he was "thrilled" his father has left hospital and been reunited with the Queen.

Speaking during a visit with the Duchess of Cornwall to a pop-up vaccination centre at Finsbury Park Mosque in central London, Charles said: "I am thrilled about it."

When asked if he had spoken to Prince Philip during his recent weeks in hospital, Charles replied: "Oh yes, I have spoken to him several times."

Indeed, the Duke of Edinburgh is understood to be in good spirits after arriving at Windsor Castle following his longest stay as an inpatient in hospital to date.

More to follow...

