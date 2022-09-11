Breaking News

Her final journey: Queen's coffin arrives in Aberdeen as it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

11 September 2022, 10:06 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 12:22

The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral as it begins a six hour journey to Edinburgh.
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral as it begins a six hour journey to Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Queen's coffin has arrived in Aberdeen after leaving Balmoral at 10am this morning.

Her Majesty's coffin was carried out of Balmoral Castle by six gamekeepers and put on a hearse to make the journey down to Edinburgh.

The oak coffin is covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland.

The wreath on the coffin is made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas - one of the Queen's favourite flowers - dhalias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

The Princess Royal, her husband Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, the minister of Crathie Kirk and a representative of the Lord chamberlain's Office are in the convoy following the Queen's coffin.

A small gathering of well-wishers stood in silence as they lined the end of the route out of Balmoral and police bowed their heads.

The coffin had been at rest in the ballroom of her beloved Balmoral estate so staff there could say their goodbyes.

It is being taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon.

The wreath on the coffin is made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas - one of the Queen's favourite flowers - dhalias, phlox, white heather and pine fir. Picture: Alamy
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II travels through Ballater as it goes from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II travels through Ballater as it goes from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Picture: Getty
The route the Queen's coffin will take from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The route the Queen's coffin will take from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Picture: Google Maps
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, and her husband Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence accompany the Queen's coffin as it leaves Balmoral
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, and her husband Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence accompany the Queen's coffin as it leaves Balmoral. Picture: Getty

The cortege followed the A93 to Aberdeen, following North Deeside Road and then travelling through Cults.

It proceeded along Great Western Road, Holburn Street and Great Southern Road passing Duthie Park.

Members of the public have been invited to pay their respects at the ceremony at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park or on a footpath along the route.

The cortege will then follow the A90 to Dundee, arriving at the boundary around 2pm, before proceeding west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

Public viewing areas will be set up along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway, where there are numerous safe standing areas along both sides of the road.

On Monday afternoon, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin.

Her Majesty's coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

Members of the public pay their respects as the Queen's coffin is driven through Ballater, Aberdeenshire
Members of the public pay their respects as the Queen's coffin is driven through Ballater, Aberdeenshire. Picture: Getty
The coffin carrying the Queen leaves the gates of Balmoral
The coffin carrying the Queen leaves the gates of Balmoral. Picture: Getty
Well wishers gather in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, to watch as the Queen's coffin travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh
Well wishers gather in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, to watch as the Queen's coffin travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

The First Minister of Scotland has called the Queen an "extraordinary" woman as the latter's coffin left Balmoral and started its journey to Edinburgh, where tributes will be made.

In a tweet, Nicola Sturgeon said: "A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time.

"Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman."

The Queen's coffin drives past a sea of floral tributes outside the gates of Balmoral
The Queen's coffin drives past a sea of floral tributes outside the gates of Balmoral. Picture: Alamy
Members of the royal regiment of Scotland react outside of the St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Members of the royal regiment of Scotland react outside of the St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

