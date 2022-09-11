Sea of flowers for the Queen: Green Park transformed as tens of thousands of mourners pay tribute

11 September 2022, 19:22 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 20:30

Sea of flowers in Green Park
Sea of flowers in Green Park. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A large crowd of well-wishers gathered in London's Green Park on Sunday afternoon and evening to leave tributes to the Queen.

Some tens of thousands of flower bouquets, cards and other tributes have been left to the Queen, who died on Thursday.

Many more have been left outside Buckingham Palace, just a short walk away from Green Park.

And civic-minded mourners also came to take off the plastic wrapping that had been left on some bouquets, to help the gardeners in the park.

A spokesperson for the Royal Parks, which include Green Park, said tributes left at the palace would be moved to the designated area of Green Park at the end of each day.

The organisation's website asked for people who want to leave flowers to take off the wrapping before they arrive.

The Royal Parks said cards were welcome, and would be removed from time to time to an official storage area. But they asked for people not to bring teddy bears, balloons or candles.

Flowers will be left for the official mourning period, before being taken for composting. The compost will be used in the garden areas across the various royal parks.

The moving scenes in London come after tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Edinburgh and applauded as the Queen's coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen's cortege completed its six hour journey from Balmoral Castle just before 4:30pm and was greeted by mourners who quietly applauded.

Her Majesty will lie in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon when the coffin will be transported to St Giles' Cathedral where she will lie-in-state.

King Charles left Buckingham Palace this evening after a day of meetings, including an engagement with the Commonwealth General Secretary Patricia Scotland.

He also met with leaders of countries where he is also the head of state.

He left the palace to cheers from the assembled crowd. Tomorrow, he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will go to Westminster Hall, before travelling up to Edinburgh.

