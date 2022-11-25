Queen's final months: How the late monarch found comfort after Philip's death

25 November 2022, 21:49

The Queen "always knew that her remaining time was limited".
The Queen "always knew that her remaining time was limited". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A new book has revealed more about the Queen's final months and how she found comfort after Philip's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The royal biography tells how the Queen was determined to keep busy in order to cope with the loss of Philip in April last year.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait - written by Gyles Brandreth - also explains how the monarch turned to TV show Line of Duty to find comfort after his death.

Mr Brandreth said that by autumn last year, the Queen suffered a sudden "energy low" after pushing herself too hard, according to the Daily Mail.

"I've got to be sensible," she is understood to have said, acknowledging her frailty.

But in the words of the new Queen Consort, who spoke to the author, her mother-in-law was simply "unstoppable".

The final photo of the Queen
The final photo of the Queen. Picture: Alamy
The Queen was determined to be with her husband when he died
The Queen was determined to be with her husband when he died. Picture: Alamy

Other facts unveiled include the Queen's determination to be with her husband when he died, barely leaving his side, the pair's renewed comfort in one another during the pandemic and her "Christian duty" to carry on as best she could once he passed.

It also addresses the controversy around Prince Andrew, who she did not hesitate to "fire" amid sexual assault claims which he denied.

Despite having "confidence" in her second son, the monarch took action quickly.

"The Queen took a firm grip of things," a senior courtier said.

"To use the military jargon, there were only few days between flash and bang. Action was called for it and she took it."

However, she continued to show personal support for him, allowing herself to be photographed riding with Andrew the next day.

The Queen did not hesitate to "fire" Andrew
The Queen did not hesitate to "fire" Andrew. Picture: Alamy

As the Queen's health deteriorated, she accepted it "with all the good grace you'd expect", Mr Brandreth says.

"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited."

A man walks on the rubble of houses in a neighbourhood heavily affected by Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia

Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies are found

Kanye West has asked Donald Trump to run with him for president

Kanye West will run to be president again in 2024 - and has asked Donald Trump to run with him
Residents wait for their deliveries behind shelves outside a community in Beijing

Supermarket shelves empty in Beijing as city rushes Covid quarantine centres

Neighbour Jamie Barrow appeared in court charged with the murders of mum and two children

Neighbour appears in court charged with murder of mum and two sisters in flat fire

David Johnathan Holden, 53, shot and killed Aidan McAnespie

Ex-soldier who shot dead civilian Aidan McAnespie during Troubles convicted of manslaughter
1

Tesco launches first ever 'reverse supermarket' as food banks face challenging winter

The cordoned off road in Wigan

Mystery as dead body found lying in a Wigan street covered in ‘hazardous substances’

Primark store front

Primark will open four new stores in the next two years and create hundreds of new jobs

People walk in the city centre, which lost electrical power after yesterday’s Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

Wales face World Cup exit after shock defeat by Iran

End of the dragon: Wales World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after shock 2-0 defeat by Iran

