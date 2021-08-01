Raab accuses Iran of 'unlawful and callous attack' on tanker that left Brit dead

Dominic Raab described the attack as 'unlawful and callous'. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Dominic Raab has accused Iran of carrying out an "unlawful and callous attack" on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, which left one Brit dead.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK has concluded that "it is highly likely" Iran carried out the drone attack on the Mercer Street tanker, which also killed a Romanian national.

He said the Government believed Thursday's strike was "deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law".

It is the first known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

Iran denied responsibility after Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett earlier directly blamed it for the attack.

But in a statement, Mr Raab said: "The UK condemns the unlawful and callous attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, which killed a British and a Romanian national.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those killed in the incident.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran.

"UK assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran attacked the MV Mercer Street in international waters off Oman on July 29 using one or more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law. The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack."

The Mercer Street tanker pictured in 2017. Picture: PA

British maritime security firm Ambrey said the attack killed one of its employees aboard the vessel.

The Mercer Street is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group.

The Foreign Office said the drone assault followed similar attacks on three other Israeli-linked ships in the region since February.

Officials said in the summer of 2019 Iran was also "almost certainly responsible" for attacks on two vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, responding to Israel's accusations, described the allegation that Iran carried out the attack as "baseless".

The Mercer Street, empty of cargo, had been on its way from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, at the time of the attack, Zodiac Maritime said.

The attack targeted the tanker just north east of the Omani island of Masirah, 185 miles south east of Oman's capital Muscat.

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher were escorting the Mercer Street as it headed to a safe port, the US navy's Middle East-based 5th Fleet said in a statement on Saturday.

It said navy explosive experts believed a drone attacked the vessel.

The drone attack blasted a hole through the top of the oil tanker's bridge, where the captain and crew command the vessel, a US official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as an investigation into the attack was still ongoing.

Zodiac Maritime said the Mercer Street's owners are Japanese, without naming them.

Shipping authority Lloyd's List identified the vessel's ultimate owner as Taihei Kaiun, which belongs to Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen Group.