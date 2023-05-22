Labour's Rachel Reeves flies in 'luxury' then tries to hide the evidence by photoshopping picture of her ticket

Rachel Reeves is in Washington DC for a major speech. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Labour's Rachel Reeves has been criticised after editing photos posted to her Twitter in an apparent attempt to hide the fact that she was flying to America in "luxury".

Ms Reeves, who will give a speech in Washington DC on Wednesday, will set our Labour's economic vision for the UK.

The shadow chancellor tweeted: "With a Labour Government, we will restore our economic dignity at home and abroad. Tonight, I fly to the US to start that work."

Initially, the photo Ms Reeves posted to highlight her trip included her plane seat number, which read '3K'.

She later re-posted the photos, blurring out her seat number. It now appears to have been deleted from her page entirely.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Rachel Reeves edited out her seat number. Picture: Twitter

This placed Ms Reeves in British Airway's "Club World" seat, which offers passengers "a spacious seat, which converts into a fully flat bed".

British Airway's "Club World" service also offers:

Dedicated check-in and access to private lounges

Delicious food and drink using fresh, local ingredients

Luxury bedding, amenity kit and in-flight entertainment

Read More: Sadiq Khan may have suffered 'heart attack' at COP26 in Glasgow and had to be helped off stage

Read More: 'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'

A number of Tory MPs have used the tweet to criticise the shadow chancellor.

Mark Jenkinson told The Telegraph: "Imagine the uproar from the Labour Party, not only if a party donor had paid to upgrade a minister’s travel to business class, but if said minister had then tried to pull the wool over people’s eyes.

"As always for Labour, it’s one rule for them and one for everybody else."

Meanwhile, Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Tory MP for Bassetlaw, accused Labour of "hypocrisy".

He told the publication: "Start spreading the news. When it comes to luxury travel, with Labour they still expect to be top of the list - it’s a case of do as I say, not as I do.

"Whilst they claim they want to make a brand new start of it, when it comes down to it, to be frank, they are still the same old hypocrites they’ve always been."