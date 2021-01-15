Racism a 'root cause' of increased Covid-19 deaths among BAME patients, paper finds

BAME people have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 deaths, a study has found. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Racism is a "root cause" and "major driver" of ill health in general and increased mortality rates from Covid-19, researchers from UK and US universities have found.

Where risk of exposure to the virus is high, they recommend that ethnic minorities should be supported at work into "non-public facing roles" and be kept "away from Covid-19 areas wherever possible".

Those who are at high risk should be prioritised to receive a vaccine, said Dr Mohammad Razai - first author on the paper from the University of London.

He told reporters: "Alongside risk factors including age, gender, pre-existing health conditions and occupational risk, ethnicity is an independent risk for Covid-19, with people from ethnic minority backgrounds more likely to have poor outcomes if they are exposed to the virus.

"Therefore, any meaningful risk assessments should take ethnicity into account in combination with these other factors, and where it has been assessed that their risk is high, ethnic minority groups should be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination."

The authors, also from Harvard University, the University of Manchester and Imperial College London, say every day discrimination, people's implicit biases, and cultural and structural racism lead to worse health outcomes.

Exposure to discrimination over time, known as weathering, has been shown to lead to stressors that accelerate biological ageing, they add.

Ethnic minority groups are more likely to live in urban, overcrowded, and more deprived communities as well as work in jobs that put them at higher risk of being exposed to Covid-19, according to Public Health England.

According to analysis by the Office for National Statistics in October, all ethnic minority groups other than Chinese had a higher mortality rate from Covid-19 than the white population across both genders.

The authors of the paper found that while black and Asian staff represent only 21% of the NHS workforce, early analysis showed that they accounted for 63% of deaths among health and social care workers.

The paper is calling for recognition of the key role of racism in driving ill health and for leadership from the Government and public health bodies on tackling this.

The authors recommend resources and support for businesses so they can ensure workplace safety, including through legally-binding risk assessments, and a financial package to help ethnic minority groups in low-paid, insecure employment.

The authors write that a lack of health and social care data on ethnicity in the UK is hindering an understanding of the extent of inequalities that exist.

They are calling for mandatory and routine data collection on ethnicity, through a health observatory or similar body.

The October announcement on plans for ethnicity to be recorded as part of the death certification process is a "major step forward", they add.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "The list of conditions used to identify individuals who may be clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 is agreed by the four UK chief medical officers on the basis of the latest available evidence.

"Clinicians in the NHS are able to add any patient to the shielded patient list, based on clinical judgment and an assessment of their needs."