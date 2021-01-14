London Ambulance Chief: Service has been under 'under extreme pressure'

14 January 2021, 13:36 | Updated: 14 January 2021, 13:39

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The chief executive of the London Ambulance Service has told LBC his organisation has been under 'extreme pressure'.

With the coronavirus crisis impacting NHS staff London Ambulance Service Chief Executive Garrett Emmerson spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari about the new Met Police and London Ambulance partnership, which will see 75 police officers supporting the LAS in their response to Covid.

Mr Emmerson told Nick a group of Metropolitan Police officers have begun training to drive ambulances in the capital, to help the service to continue to function.

The ambulance chief told LBC the service has been "under extreme pressure" over the last few weeks.

He revealed the toll had been taken not just on paramedics but also on call handlers and control room staff.

"We've been taking more calls and responding to more patients than we ever have," he told Nick.

Bringing in other emergency services to support the LAS will enable them to "put more ambulances on the road," Mr Emmerson said.

Revealing "between 13 and 14 per cent" of LAS staff are off at the moment, Mr Emmerson said there were 70 staff who were isolating "long term."

The Met has agreed to provide around 75 police officers to London Ambulance Service. The new partnership will help the ambulance service to continue to put more ambulances on the road responding to Londoners that need them.

The officers are blue light driving trained, have basic first aid skills and know the streets of London well, making them the ideal partners to assist the ambulance service during this period of unprecedented demand.

The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks
The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks. Picture: LBC/PA

London Ambulance Service answers more 999 and 111 calls than any other ambulance service in the UK. Our crews go to more than 3000 emergencies a day and handle over two million 999 calls a year.

Our 24-hour 111 integrated urgent care services in north east and south east London answer more than 1.2million calls a year.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ex-senior police officer upset by Covid marshal stopping jogger for breathing heavily

Ex-senior officer 'saddened' that Covid marshal stopping jogger for breathing heavily
'Gavin Williamson should resign over continued exam confusion': Former Ofsted chair

'Gavin Williamson should resign over continued exam confusion': Former Ofsted chair
Safeguarding Minister Victoria Atkins spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Safeguarding Minister tells LBC about new domestic abuse assistance codeword scheme
Jonathan Van Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating

Jonathan Van-Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jonathan Van-Tam tells LBC listeners not to worry about Covid vaccine working against new strains
Jonathan Van-Tam spoke to LBC on Wednesday morning

Jonathan Van-Tam tells LBC people 'will need regular Covid vaccine like flu jab'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The LBC presenter did not seem keen on trying the newly approved food...

Mealworms declared safe to eat but Iain's question for one insect eater is simply 'why?'

18 hours ago

The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber

1 day ago

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The government has told schools not to provide free meals over the February half-term

Schools told not to provide free school meals over February half-term
The overflow mortuary at Breakspear Crematorium in Ruislip, London

Temporary mortuary for 1,300 bodies in London 'sobering reminder' of Covid impact
Emergency admissions to A&E departments at hospitals in England also showed a fall last month

Record numbers waiting to start hospital treatment after 'calamitous impact' of Covid
Carol and David (L) and Carol's mother Decima (R)

Woman fined for care home visit to elderly mother has fixed penalty notice rescinded
A dog walker makes his way through snow in Hexham, Northumberland

Heavy snow and freezing rain batters UK forcing Covid vaccine rescheduling
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Will flights be stopped?
This was the moment a jogger was told to stop running because he was ‘breathing heavily’

Covid marshal stops jogger for ‘breathing heavily’ on run

Priti Patel said ministers are focusing on "enforcing the rules'

Priti Patel says Government is not bringing in new Covid rules 'today or tomorrow'
James O'Brien caller explains why people support Donald Trump

Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump
James O'Brien's message for fisheries minister who was 'too busy' to read Brexit deal

James O'Brien's message for fisheries minister who was 'too busy' to read Brexit deal