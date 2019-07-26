Delays Cause Misery For Holidaymakers At Gatwick And Heathrow

26 July 2019, 13:22

Radar issues have caused delays at Heathrow Aiport and Gatwick Aiport
Radar issues have caused delays at Heathrow Aiport and Gatwick Aiport. Picture: PA Images

Flights are being delayed at Gatwick Aiport and Heathrow Airport following a major technical issues with the radar system.

A technical issue with the radar system at Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport has caused flight delays for passengers.

The problem has restricted the number of flights that can use the airport, with many flights delayed by over an hour.

In a statement, the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), said: "We have a technical problem with a system at the Swanwick Air Traffic Control which is causing some flight restrictions. We are doing all we can to fix it as soon as possible

"We apologise for any inconvenience people may be experiencing and will provide further information as soon as possible."

It follows major disruptions at the airports yesterday, after thunderstorms stopped flights being able to take off.

