RAF investigates video of 'troops sexually assaulting airman in initiation ritual'

13 March 2021, 08:49

The RAF has launched a probe after allegations of sexual assault emerged from the video
The RAF has launched a probe after allegations of sexual assault emerged from the video. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The RAF is investigating an "offensive video" that appears to show troops sexually assaulting an airman during an initiation trial.

A spokeswoman said the force's RAF Police Special Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the incident after the footage was obtained by the Daily Mail.

The newspaper said the video showed a naked airman being held down by drunken troops before they allegedly assaulted him.

On Friday, an RAF spokeswoman said: "We have been made aware of an offensive video involving Royal Air Force personnel.

"The RAF Police Special Investigation Branch is now investigating the incident shown in the video.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing."

The RAF issued a statement saying it does not tolerate bullying or initiation ceremonies
The RAF issued a statement saying it does not tolerate bullying or initiation ceremonies. Picture: PA

The force said it does not tolerate bullying or initiation ceremonies, adding that any individual not maintaining these standards would be investigated and appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

A criminal investigation is also under way, according to the newspaper.

On Thursday, Conservative chairman of the Commons defence committee Tobias Ellwood, said: "Thankfully this deplorable incident does not reflect the high standards of behaviour now exhibited across all three services and huge progress made in removing the culture of initiation practices that have no place in our modern military.

"But this incident, however isolated, will temporarily damage the fine reputation of the RAF."

He added: "The Ministry of Defence will need to act swiftly and purposely to repair this damage – not just because past generations of our flying heroes would demand it – but because recruiting the next generation of pilots and personnel will be all the more challenging."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-coup protesters practise a defence formation with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar

Four killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown on protesters
Nevada governor Steve Sisolak gets the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Las Vegas

Nevada district sees first case of UK Covid-19 variant

The tragedy in 1996 claimed 16 lives

Dunblane tragedy: Victim's father tells of daily struggle 25 years on
Italian premier Mario Draghi speaks after visiting a Covid-19 vaccination centre, at the Rome Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino

Italy’s Draghi pledges vaccine boost as Covid cases surge

A vigil for Sarah Everard that was planned for Saturday evening has been cancelled after talks with police

Sarah Everard: London vigil cancelled after discussions with police, organisers say
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a National Remembrance Service

New Zealand marks two years since Christchurch mosque killings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society
James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants

James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants
Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC
Michelle Donelan, minister of state for universities, said the case of Sarah Everard was a "rare incident" but that everybody, "whether man or woman" should feel safe walking down the street.

Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men
The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London