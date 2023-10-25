RAF plane carrying 21 tonnes of aid for Gaza lands in Egypt

The plane has now landed in Egypt. Picture: Alamy, social media

By Jasmine Moody

An RAF C-17 aircraft carrying 21 tonnes of supplies to Gaza, including medical equipment and water filters, has arrived in Egypt.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Included in the cargo are 78,000 wound care packs, 1,350 water filters and 2,560 solar lights.

The supplies will be distributed through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Each water filter and light is intended to support a family of five, according to the MoD.

The Department for Health and Social Care donated the wound care packs from its stockpiles, the UK Government said.

The packs include sterilised clinical equipment and protective clothing.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Today's airlift is a clear demonstration of the UK's commitment to helping those most in need - rapidly deploying the RAF to get life-saving aid into the region.

The first flight of UK aid for Palestinians is en route to Egypt, after the RAF rapidly deployed to airlift supplies into the region.



The UK is committed to help those suffering in the humanitarian crisis Hamas created. Our Armed Forces stand ready to support our aid response. pic.twitter.com/38BRYqBrkM — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 25, 2023

"Together with our regional partners it is critical that we prioritise protecting all civilians from harm, that is why I'm in the Middle East this week to work with defence leaders on deterring a wider conflict that would have devastating consequences for families across the region", he said on the government website.

The announcement follows diplomatic efforts in the Middle East by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary last week to ensure aid trucks can make it through the Rafah crossing, linking Gaza and Egypt.

It is Gaza's only border point not controlled by Israel.

Ahead of aid being allowed through, Tel Aviv had been keen to put in place strict conditions to prevent the aid from reaching Hamas fighters.

Mr Cleverly said: "The urgent humanitarian need in Gaza is clear. Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed that more aid is needed to help Gaza's 2.3 million population.

It comes after the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees warned that without immediate deliveries of fuel, it will soon have to cut back sharply relief operations across the 25-mile strip.

Mr Cleverly said: "The urgent humanitarian need in Gaza is clear.

"This delivery of vital UK aid into Egypt will save lives but more is needed.

"Humanitarian aid must continue to be allowed into Gaza to reach the people who need it most.

"The UK is working with Israel, Egypt and other partners in the region to enable life-saving aid to reach civilians, including food, water, medical supplies and fuel as a priority."

Read more: Israel rejects calls for ceasefire and says UN chief should resign over 'shocking' comments on Gaza crisis

Read more: Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Israel-Hamas war after meeting Labour Muslim MPs over comments to LBC

Mr Sunak said there was a need for "specific pauses, as distinct from a ceasefire" in the conflict between Israe. Picture: Alamy

To support the Foreign Office's team with distributing aid shipments, the UK's military advisory team attached to the embassy in Egypt has been bolstered, the MoD said.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said there was a need for "specific pauses, as distinct from a ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel; and Hamas to allow people to leave Gaza and for aid to be transported into the territory.

This comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced, last week, that he was increasing UK support by £10 million and a further £20 million to aid the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The extra funding will add to the UK’s existing commitment to those occupied in Palestinian Territories, increasing from £27 million to £57 million.

Gaza was subject to a siege and bombardment from Israel as Tel Aviv retaliated after Hamas’ assault on 7 October.