RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

RAF fighter jets have intercepted Russian aircraft twice in the space of 24 hours as tensions escalate amid Ukraine's counter-offensive.

Typhoon fighters based in Estonia joined Swedish Air Force Gripens to fly out to a Russian IL-20 "Coot" A and an SU-27 Flanker fighter that was flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace on Thursday evening.

The Il-20 is a spy plane.

The Russian planes did not communicate with flight information regions but the RAF said they did fly in a professional manner in international airspace.

Then, on Friday morning, the Typhoons scrambled to intercept an AN12 Cub and an AN72 Coaler, both transport planes, flying south from Russia to the Kaliningrad region.

They then intercepted two Tu-22M Backfire bombers and two Su-30 Flanker H fighters flying over the Gulf of Finland. Again, they did not follow international flying norms by failing to communicate.

RAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian planes. Picture: MoD

Finnish F18 fighters joined the intercept before further Nato aircraft followed them on their journey.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: "These intercepts are a stark reminder that the RAF is always ready to defend our skies and those of our allies, while the coordinated action by several air forces serves as a clear demonstration of the value of our international alliances.

A pilot involved with the scramble said: "These intercepts highlight the speed at which we can get airborne to intercept unidentified aircraft.

"The Typhoon is the perfect platform to conduct these intercepts with its incredible speed, manoeuvrability, and modern onboard systems.

"Although there is an apparent increase in regional activity, these intercepts remain normal jogging for us and we are ready to respond to any task that may pose a threat to regional security."

Typhoons are policing the skies around Nato airspace. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Vladimir Putin announced Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus in less than a month's time, in another bid from the Kremlin to escalate the stakes in the Ukraine war.

The Russian leader said they will be deployed in the neighbouring country as he met Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in the resort of Sochi.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has attacked a number of Russian positions in the east and south of occupied Ukraine, including Bakhmut, a city in the Donbas region that Russia spent lives and months trying to capture in bloody siege.

It is thought this is the long-awaited counter attack. Ukraine is staying largely tight-lipped about the attacks, while Russia claims is is managing to defend its lines.