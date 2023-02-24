Rail union TSSA cancels strike action after members accept 9% pay deal

24 February 2023, 14:38

Train union TSSA agrees pay deal
Train union TSSA agrees pay deal. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Members of one of the rail unions involved in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions have voted to accept offers from train companies.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said its 3,000 members voted overwhelmingly in favour of deals which include a two-year pay rise worth nine per cent.

The union said it had secured an improved pay deal as well as commitments on job security and full consultation over any possible changes to terms and conditions.

Union officials added that 80% of management grade staff and 60% of general grade members voted to accept the offers.

The result means the TSSA will formally accept the offers and notify the train companies that ballots for continuing industrial action have been withdrawn.

Rail union TSSA has agreed nine per cent pay deal bringing to an end long-running dispute
Rail union TSSA has agreed nine per cent pay deal bringing to an end long-running dispute. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

Read More: Train strike dates 2023: When are the next planned walkouts?

A TSSA spokesperson said: “This is a clear decision from our members which will end our long-running dispute – something which could have happened months ago had it not been for Government intransigence.

“The incredible resolve we have seen from our members has resulted in a significantly improved pay deal over two years, commitments for no compulsory redundancies, improved opportunities for redeployment, as well as full consultation over proposed reforms to ticket offices and any changes to terms and conditions.

“Thanks to the great commitment of our members across the train companies they have collectively won a better future and can be rightly proud of their actions in this historic dispute.

“We will continue to hold the train companies and the Government to account as we go forward because Britain needs a fully functioning rail network at the heart of our green industrial future, and as a means of rebuilding our economy in the wake of the Covid pandemic.”

TSSA staff had held the first ever strikes on Crossrail - the new Elizabeth Line - earlier this year.

The RMT, which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators, rejected the offer this month and instead announced a fresh wave of rail strikes for Thursday, March 16, Saturday, March 18, Thursday, March 30, and Saturday, April 1.

