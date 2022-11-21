Rainbow bucket hats snatched from Welsh supporters by Qatari security ahead of World Cup clash with USA - as LGBT storm grows

Welsh fans claim LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

Welsh football fans wearing rainbow bucket hats in support of the LGBTQ+ community have claimed Qatari security have confiscated the items ahead of their opening group match against the USA.

According to fans on Twitter, the bucket hats were confiscated from female fans initially, while the male supporters retained their bespoke accessories.

It comes amid widespread criticism of Fifa’s approach to the support of LGBTQ+ communities at the tournament, with captains – including England’s Harry Kane and Welsh Captain Gareth Bale, threatened with yellow cards if they choose to wear OneLove armbands.

According to fan account @TheRainbowWall, male fans were then targeted by Qatari security, confiscating the LGBTQ+ items being worn.

“Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women,” read the post.

Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !!#LGBTQRights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll pic.twitter.com/bvo9y51WzG — The Rainbow Wall 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TheRainbowWall) November 21, 2022

They added: “@FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !! #LGBTQRights”

Warning Welsh fans in Qatar to ”please stay safe”, the account said: “We can not trust @FIFAcom at all and nothing they have said has been true.”

It comes amid criticism of Qatar’s human rights record, as homosexuality is met with a prison sentence of up to 7 years in the Gulf State.

The Twitter account then tweeted: “We have an update that in the end the Rainbow Hats had been taken from the men also but it didn’t start out that way.”