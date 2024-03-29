Manhunt for rapist who attacked two women in London four years apart - and 'probably targeted more victims'

Police release CCTV footage after Shoreditch assault

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for a rapist who assaulted two lone women in separate incidents in London four years apart.

Officers have forensically linked the two rapes, which took place on the Strand in central London in 2018, and Curtain Road in Shoreditch, east London, in 2022.

Police said it is "highly likely" that the rapist has committed other attacks on women, although no such assaults have been identified yet.

Officers are urging anyone who thinks they have been the victim of this man to come forward.

The victims of both the Strand and Shoreditch assaults were women on their own late at night.

How the suspect could look. Picture: Met Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the Shoreditch rape.

The video shows a man manhandling another person who is stumbling down the street.

Officers have also released an e-fit image that gives a probable likeness of the suspect.

Detective inspector Chris Heathcote, responsible for investigating rape and serious offences in east London, said: "These two offences were initially investigated by separate teams given the distance between the two incidents, however we have since been able to forensically link the same individual to both offences.

"Given the four-year gap, we must assume that it’s highly likely the suspect has carried out further attacks. A review of all unsolved rapes for this time period has identified no links to these two offences, but I would appeal to anyone who feels they have been a victim to come forward."

Police released CCTV footage. Picture: Met Police

He added: "The suspect involved in both incidents appears to target lone women in the night time economy. I understand there will be concern that this individual remains outstanding, but can offer every assurance that we are taking all possible steps to ensure he is found and brought to justice for these awful crimes.

"If you believe you have been a victim or recognise the man from any of the material released please come forward. Any information – no matter how small – could help us with our investigation."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation team is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 6163/26MAR24.