Raquel Welch's death certificate reveals Hollywood icon died of cardiac arrest after fight with Alzheimer's disease

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch died in February aged 82. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch died of cardiac arrest after a previously undisclosed fight against Alzheimer's disease, her death certificate shows.

The iconic American actor died in Los Angeles on February 15, aged 82.

Ms Welch "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness", her management company said at the time.

According to her death certificate, which has been obtained by TMZ, Ms Welch had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease when she died.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, a progressive neurological disease which affects multiple brain functions, including memory.

Cardiac arrest was noted as another contributory factor on her death certificate, with Ms Welch suffering heart failure while inside her home in southern California.

Raquel Welch died at her home in southern California. Picture: Getty

Ms Welch made a name for herself after appearing back-to-back in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966.

Despite having few lines in One Million Years B.C., it was Welch's deerskin bikini in the film that cemented her as a sex symbol.

Playboy magazine labelled her the "most desired woman" of the 1970s.

During her career spanning over 50 years, Welch also had guest appearances on popular TV shows such as Bewitched, The Virginian and McHale's Navy.

She went on to become one of the most sought-after female stars throughout the '60s and '70s and won several awards.

Playboy magazine labelled her the "most desired woman" of the 1970s. Picture: Getty

Raquel Welch. Picture: Alamy

The actress took home a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her 1974 role in "The Three Musketeers".

She was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996, having often been credited with breaking the mould for modern day action heroines.