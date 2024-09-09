Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei screamed ‘help me’ as attacker covered her in more petrol, horrified witness claims

By Emma Soteriou

Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei screamed "help me" as her attacker covered her in more petrol, a horrified witness has claimed.

Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, died of multiple organ failure last week after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner.

Cheptegei, had competed at this year's 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing 44th in the marathon.

The athlete was reportedly attacked after coming home from church to her property in Kenya's western Trans Nzoia County.

An eyewitness has recalled the moment Cheptegei came running towards her on fire.

Agnes Barabara, one of her immediate neighbours, said she shouted "help me" as she approached her house alight.

"As I went to look for water and started calling out for help, her assailant appeared again and doused more petrol on her," she told the BBC.

“But then he too got burned and he ran off towards the garden to try to put it out. We then went to help Rebecca.”

Ms Barabara said she had never seen anyone "burn alive" before but could not eat for days after witnessing the incident.

She added: "She was a very good neighbour and just recently she shared with me maize she’d harvested."

Cheptegei was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, western Kenya.

She was placed into intensive care after suffering severe burns to her face and died early morning on Thursday.

A police investigation has now been launched, Kenyan authorities confirmed.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said that Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement on Sunday.

Ndiema remains in the intensive care unit with 30% burns, but is "improving and stable".

Paying tribute to Cheptegei on Twitter, the Uganda Athletics Federation said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence.

"As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace."

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the attack "a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete".