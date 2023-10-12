Rebecca Loos asks followers whether to 'speak out' in cryptic post amid claims she lied about David Beckham 'affair'

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rebecca Loos has taken to social media to ask followers whether she should "speak out" following claims she "lied" about her alleged affair with David Beckham.

The alleged affair took place following David's move to Spain to play for Real Madrid, a period in which his wife, Victoria, 49, remained in the UK with the couple's two sons.

The explosive claims have resurfaced In the wake of the Beckham new intimate Netflix documentary, with Ms Loos continuing to drop subtle nods to the scandal on her social media channels.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model posted a story asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to "speak out" on the claims or simply "keep her head down".

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model posted a story asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to "speak out" on the claims or simply "keep her head down".

It comes amid claims from a source close to Ms Loos, noting David Beckham needs to "man up and publicly apologise for hurting his wife".

The former model now lives in Norway, with her husband and two sons.

However, Ms Loos has been dragged back into the spotlight once again following public interest in the series.

Sharing a selfie alongside a poll in her stories, Ms Loos said: "A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life, the other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?"

She went on to post a second scene of the Norwegian landscape hours later, with 'Good Morning <3' written over the image.

Ms Loos went on to accuse him of "playing the victim," it is claimed.

The 48-year-old and his wife Victoria, 49, both spoke about the fall-out from his alleged affair with mother-of-two Ms Loos for the first time.

The father-of-four seemed close to tears at one point as he described how the 2004 scandal, recounting how it came close to destroying their marriage.