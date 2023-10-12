Rebecca Loos asks followers whether to 'speak out' in cryptic post amid claims she lied about David Beckham 'affair'

12 October 2023, 15:14 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 15:27

The Dutch model, 46, became a household name in 2004 during her stint as a personal assistant for Beckham, 48, amid claims she had a four-month affair with the England star.
The Dutch model, 46, became a household name in 2004 during her stint as a personal assistant for Beckham, 48, amid claims she had a four-month affair with the England star. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rebecca Loos has taken to social media to ask followers whether she should "speak out" following claims she "lied" about her alleged affair with David Beckham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Dutch model, 46, became a household name in 2004 during her stint as a personal assistant for Beckham, 48, amid claims she had a four-month affair with the England star.

The alleged affair took place following David's move to Spain to play for Real Madrid, a period in which his wife, Victoria, 49, remained in the UK with the couple's two sons.

The explosive claims have resurfaced In the wake of the Beckham new intimate Netflix documentary, with Ms Loos continuing to drop subtle nods to the scandal on her social media channels.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model posted a story asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to "speak out" on the claims or simply "keep her head down".

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model posted a story asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to "speak out" on the claims or simply "keep her head down".
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model posted a story asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to "speak out" on the claims or simply "keep her head down". Picture: LBC / Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model posted a story asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to "speak out" on the claims or simply "keep her head down".

It comes amid claims from a source close to Ms Loos, noting David Beckham needs to "man up and publicly apologise for hurting his wife".

The former model now lives in Norway, with her husband and two sons.

Read more: Wembley Stadium arch won't be lit in Israeli flag colours says FA ahead of England friendly

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter admits keeping £800,000 from her dad's book sales and 'regrets' spa complex row

However, Ms Loos has been dragged back into the spotlight once again following public interest in the series.

Sharing a selfie alongside a poll in her stories, Ms Loos said: "A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life, the other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?"

She went on to post a second scene of the Norwegian landscape hours later, with 'Good Morning <3' written over the image.

The alleged affair took place following David's move to Spain to play for Real Madrid, a period in which his wife, Victoria, remained in the UK with the couple's two sons.
The alleged affair took place following David's move to Spain to play for Real Madrid, a period in which his wife, Victoria, remained in the UK with the couple's two sons. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Ms Loos went on to accuse him of "playing the victim," it is claimed.

The 48-year-old and his wife Victoria, 49, both spoke about the fall-out from his alleged affair with mother-of-two Ms Loos for the first time.

The father-of-four seemed close to tears at one point as he described how the 2004 scandal, recounting how it came close to destroying their marriage.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Britain 'sends warships to Eastern Mediterranean and will start surveillance flights over Israel' amid Hamas war

Israeli tanks stationed near the border with Lebanon

Israel preparing for possible ground assault as air strikes devastate Gaza

The funding will come via the Community Security Trust

PM pledges £3m to beef up security at Jewish schools and synagogues after ex-Hamas chief calls for global jihad

RAF fighter jets escort Kenya Airways plane to Stanstead

RAF fighter jets escort an aircraft from Kenya into Stansted Airport after 'security alert'

Girl, 16, and four brothers 'lured taxi driver into the woods' before conducting 'an execution' in revenge following rape

Girl, 16, and four brothers 'lured taxi driver into the woods' before conducting 'an execution' in revenge following rape
Shani and Orion were at the Nova music festival when Hamas attacked

'I spit on you, God damn you': Horrifying Hamas text threats sent from phone belonging to Shani Louk's missing partner

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood side-by-side at a press conference in Tel Aviv. 12 Oct. 2023

'We will always be there by your side': US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers message of support to Israel

Captain Tom Moore's family say they would keep the money from his books because it was 'his wish'

'His wishes, not ours': Captain Tom's family insist they were right to keep £800,000 from his books

Shoppers were “misinformed” by social media posts before “purging” the library’s shelves

'The worst of all jumble sales': Customers mistakenly think library books could be bought for £1 a bag

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

We will always be there by your side, Blinken pledges after meeting Israeli PM

Volunteers clean up rubble after the earthquake in western Afghanistan

More than 90% of people killed by Afghanistan quake were women and children – UN

Anna Gutu, left, and Gina Marie Rzucidlo both died in their attempts to reach the summit

Two rival mountaineers killed during final climb of world record attempt

A Powerball lottery ticket

Lucky lottery player in California wins huge Powerball jackpot

Dr Lisa Cameron MP has quit the SNP and joined the Conservatives.

SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to Tories claiming 'toxic and bullying' treatment by party

It is thought to be 'unlikely' that the FA will light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag

Wembley Stadium arch won't be lit in Israeli flag colours says FA ahead of England friendly

The UK is setting up flights to bring Brits out of Israel

UK to arrange flights for Brits fleeing Israel as violence with Hamas rages on

Latest News

See more Latest News

A destroyed cafe after a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza

Romania finds drone fragments on its soil as Russia again hits southern Ukraine

Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz at a press conference today

Girls 'were raped over their friends' bodies' by Hamas carrying out 'a second Holocaust', British relatives reveal
Bed bugs viewed under magnifying glass.

Bedbugs: is the threat real? All you need to know

Rain is set to sweep the UK

Exact time torrential rain and strong winds to sweep the UK as 'cold snap' arrives

Bernie Ecclestone arriving at court

Bernie Ecclestone avoids jail despite admitting £400million fraud

The footage emerged after it was reported that the number of “anti-Jewish” hate incidents has trebled in the UK

‘Aww, are your people dead?’: shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protester taunting Jewish man
Ariel and a family are among the missing Brits in Israel

Bring them home: Six-month-old baby Ariel among missing in Israel after Hamas massacre

Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page

Musk’s social media platform has removed hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts – CEO

Vladimir Putin received a military welcome as he arrived in Kyrgyzstan

Russian president Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on rare trip abroad

Captain Tom and Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom's daughter admits keeping £800,000 from her dad's book sales and 'regrets' spa complex row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit