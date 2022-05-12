Rebekah Vardy to take the stand as Wagatha Christie court battle resumes

12 May 2022, 10:45 | Updated: 12 May 2022, 11:28

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived for day three of the High Court libel trial
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived for day three of the High Court libel trial. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Rebekah Vardy has taken the witness standard again, as her high-profile libel battle with Coleen Rooney enters its third day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs Rooney's barrister David Sherborne opened questioning on Thursday with a joke, saying Mrs Vardy was "saved by the bell" yesterday after her testimony was cut short by a fire alarm.

He then accused her of lying after she said her memory of a 2018 World Cup photo - taken on a night out with other wives and girlfriends in St Petersburg, which Mrs Vardy was accused of leaking the location of to a journalist - had been affected by "drinking quite a bit".

The TV personality faced about half an hour of questioning on the first day of the trial on Tuesday, before about five hours of cross-examination by Mrs Rooney's barrister, David Sherborne, on Wednesday.

Mrs Vardy, who was watched throughout by Mrs Rooney, who sat metres away in the courtroom, at one point grew tearful at the start of a question about some of the abuse she and her family have received.

It also saw her quizzed about her correspondence with her agent Caroline Watt about other celebrities.

Read more: Vardy admits telling agent to leak footballer's sex secret in Wagatha Christie trial

Arriving at the High Court on Thursday, Mrs Rooney and her husband Wayne Rooney stepped out of a black Mercedes van before walking in through the main entrance of the court past a dozen photographers.

Mrs Rooney, wearing a black dress, walked side-by-side with her husband, who was wearing a blue suit.

Mrs Vardy also stepped out of a black Mercedes van, walking past photographers wearing a blue and white patterned dress under a blue blazer.

Mrs Vardy is expected to finish her evidence on Thursday, with Mrs Rooney due to begin hers on Friday.

Rebekah Vardy arrived at the High Court on Thursday
Rebekah Vardy arrived at the High Court on Thursday. Picture: Getty

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a "sting operation" and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed an account behind three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper was Mrs Vardy's.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer's wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was "substantially true".

On Wednesday, Mrs Vardy denied being prepared "to lie under oath" when she said conversations with her agent Caroline Watt about leaking information and receiving payment were "never serious".

Coleen Rooney will give evidence on Friday
Coleen Rooney will give evidence on Friday. Picture: Getty

Mrs Vardy also said they were "gossiping" or she was "just joking" when questioned about messages between them allegedly about leaking information on a cheating footballer in 2019 and former Leicester City player Riyad Mahrez missing training in 2018.

In her written statement, Mrs Vardy said: "I have sometimes been caught up in the heat of the moment during conversations with Caroline where I have talked about 'leaks' and payment, but these conversations were never serious, and Caroline would have understood that.

"I have never been paid for private information about anybody apart from myself or my family."

The court also heard Mrs Vardy told her agent she "wanted paying" for information about then-Chelsea player Danny Drinkwater leaving police custody after crashing his car in 2019.

Drinkwater was banned from the roads for 20 months and ordered to do 70 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Read more: Wagatha Christie trial: Dramatic start as Vardy regrets comparing Peter Andre to chipolata

Mr Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy whether she still stood by witness statement evidence, to which she replied: "Yes, apart from the Danny Drinkwater one."

She later told the court: "When I said I want paying for this, it's a fleeting comment and something I probably considered at the time, but that was it."

Mrs Rooney is defending the libel claim on the basis of truth and public interest.

The court previously heard that both women have spent "hundreds of thousands of pounds" on the case so far, with the total costs of the case expected to be at least £2 million.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a "gender selection" procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's .......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a toddler in Hampshire

Hero dog saves girl, 2, by biting attempted kidnappers as police launch manhunt

Breaking
Over 50 more fines have been issued by the Met over Partygate, doubling the overall figure

More than 100 Partygate fines issued by Met but Boris not handed punishment

Exclusive
Nick Ferrari spoke to Boris Johnson

Boris refuses to rule out windfall tax in wide-ranging interview with LBC

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has refused to say what would happen if Sir Keir Starmer quit in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM refuses four times to answer whether he'd quit if Keir resigns

Finland is set to join Nato after the invasion of Ukraine after its president Sauli Niinisto announced he is in favour

Putin's worst nightmare: Finland set to join Nato after Boris agrees defence pact

The Minister for Prisons has said she will do "everything in her power" to stop serial killer Levi Bellfield from marrying a prison pen pal

Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said Ukrainian refugees would not be sent to Rwanda

Ukrainian refugees will not be deported to Rwanda, Boris Johnson vows

Exclusive
Boris Johnson denied he is out of touch with ordinary Brits struggling to pay bills

'How do you economise Prime Minister?' Boris denies he's out of touch with household costs

Exclusive
Boris Johnson spoke against windfall taxes

U-turn on windfall tax? Boris Johnson refuses to rule out levy on oil giants profits

Sadiq Khan is in Los Angeles exploring the impact of the legalisation of cannabis

Sadiq Khan unveils chair of first ever London Drugs Commission

Will and Kate donated an undisclosed amount to the fund.

Prince William and Kate donate to cancer fund for 'special' Deborah James

Boris Johnson has signed a deal with Sweden and Finland

Britain will help Nordic nations fight Putin as Boris unveils historic double defence deal

Stella Creasy has said she was threatened with gang rape while at university.

Labour MP reveals she was threatened with gang rape at Cambridge University

Ava White was stabbed "out of the blue"

Ava White stabbed 'out of the blue' by boy with 'a cheeky smile', her friend claims

Conor Burns speaks to Andrew Marr

Minster confirms UK will tear up NI protocol if no alternative reached with EU

Liam Byrne has been suspended for two days.

Senior Labour MP suspended from House of Commons for bullying staff member

Latest News

See more Latest News

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto

Finland’s leaders advocate Nato membership ‘without delay’

Passenger Lands Plane

Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot
Virus outbreak North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders lockdown as North Korea confirms first Covid outbreak
Finland

Finland’s leaders in favour of applying for Nato membership

Nepal Everest

Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time
An Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfect the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea raises alarm after confirming first Covid-19 case
Condominium Collapse Florida

Billion-dollar settlement reached over collapse of Florida apartment block
Supreme Court Abortion

Democrats’ effort to secure US abortion access in law blocked by Republicans
Clarence Dixon

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s first execution since 2014

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'
This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

There could be a "trade war" as a result, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: 'Obliterating' the NI Brexit deal will lead to a 'trade war'
Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan
Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine
Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis
'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police