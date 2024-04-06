Rebel Wilson's bombshell memoir claims were 'catalyst' in Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split announcement

6 April 2024, 07:59 | Updated: 6 April 2024, 08:19

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have split up
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have split up. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rebel Wilson's bombshell claims about Sacha Baron Cohen were a 'catalyst' in his split from Isla Fisher.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, announced they had split on Friday, after having quietly separated last year.

It came after Baron Cohen was accused of being an "a*****" by Rebel Wilson in her explosive memoir, with her also claiming he had made threats over the book.

Friends of the couple have said the allegations were the reason behind them making their split public.

A source said Fisher was "starting to get embarrassed" as she had her "own career and reputation" to protect.

Read more: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split after 14 years of marriage

Read more: Black actress suffers 'deplorable' racist abuse after being cast alongside Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet

Baron Cohen and Fisher announced their split in a joint statement
Baron Cohen and Fisher announced their split in a joint statement. Picture: Social media

A source told The Sun: “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world.

“She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about.

“Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book

“So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.

“Sacha, on the other hand did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby
Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby. Picture: Alamy

The couple said in a joint statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Picture: Alamy

Wilson had previously said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Picture: Alamy

Baron Cohen and Fisher's relationship has lasted more than 20 years.

They met at a party in 2001, and got engaged in 2004, before getting married in 2010.

They had their first child together in 2007, a second in 2010 and their third in 2015. They lived together in Sydney, in Fisher's home country of Australia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nasa’s Loral O’Hara, left, Russia's Oleg Novitsky and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, right, are seen inside the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area in Kazak

Soyuz capsule carrying three crew from space station lands safely in Kazakhstan

Abba won Eurovision in 1974.

'We share that experience with you': Abba thanks fans as they celebrate 50th anniversary of Eurovision win

The UK is set to see the hottest day of the year.

Storm Kathleen sweeps UK: Map reveals exact location 70mph winds will hit - as rest of the country basks in 22C heat

Rescue workers extinguish a fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill six and wound 11

Mehrad Houman holds his dog Mishka after she was examined by veterinarian Nancy Pillsbury in Harper Woods, Michigan

California dog missing since the summer found more than 2,000 miles away

Taiwan Earthquake

Hundreds still stranded days after biggest earthquake to hit Taiwan in decades

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has criticised calls to end arms to Israel

Calls for UK to end arms sales to Israel are 'insane' and 'shameful', says Boris Johnson

Doctor Jonathon Dean

Trainee anaesthetist who stole drugs from hospital to use during sex jailed

Joe Biden

Biden calls on Egypt and Qatar to push Hamas to agree deal on hostages

Nicholas Metson (right) has pleaded guilty to the murder of 26-year-old Holly Bramley

'Evil monster' stabbed wife to death and cut body into over 200 pieces

The strike has been cancelled

Border Force strike at Heathrow Airport suspended

Food relief in Darfur

UN begins distributing food in war-torn region but warns of starvation risk

Adele Okojie-Aidonojie

Woman jailed for eleven years for killing couple twerking in her car when she flipped it over

UN Security Council meeting

Earthquake interrupts UN Security Council meeting after hitting US east coast

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have split up

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split after 14 years of marriage

Demonstrators have gathered in protest

Ten arrests after pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups clash in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philadelphia railway station

No major damage or injuries reported as New York is rocked by earthquake

The British victims were former Royal Marines James Henderson and John Chapman and an ex-Army soldier James Kirby.

UK calls for independent review of Israel airstrike that killed 3 British aid workers, as IDF sacks officers for errors
New York City skyline

New York rattled by earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 on Richter scale

A state of emergency has been declared in Khabarovsk

Russia declares 'state of emergency' after mystery radiation leak in Khabarovsk

New Yorkers felt the effects of a rare earthquake in the city

'The whole room just started to shake': Rare 4.7 earthquake hits New York as residents report 'crazy' tremor
The production of Romeo and Juliet will take place at the Duke of York's theatre

Black actress suffers 'deplorable' racist abuse after being cast alongside Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet
US Apple Layoffs

Apple lays off more than 600 workers in first major round of post-pandemic cuts

Liran Berman has said his family won't give up fighting for his brothers to be returned from Hamas captivity

‘We won't stop until they're home’: Brother of Israeli hostage twins says he is scared ‘the world will forget about us’
The remains were found in a secluded area of woodland on Kersal Dale, near Radford Street, Salford

Murder investigation launched as human remains wrapped in plastic found on nature reserve

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'broke into holiday apartments naked'.

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'broke into holiday apartments naked as teen girls slept'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit