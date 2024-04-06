Rebel Wilson's bombshell memoir claims were 'catalyst' in Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split announcement

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have split up. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rebel Wilson's bombshell claims about Sacha Baron Cohen were a 'catalyst' in his split from Isla Fisher.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, announced they had split on Friday, after having quietly separated last year.

It came after Baron Cohen was accused of being an "a*****" by Rebel Wilson in her explosive memoir, with her also claiming he had made threats over the book.

Friends of the couple have said the allegations were the reason behind them making their split public.

A source said Fisher was "starting to get embarrassed" as she had her "own career and reputation" to protect.

Read more: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split after 14 years of marriage

Read more: Black actress suffers 'deplorable' racist abuse after being cast alongside Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet

Baron Cohen and Fisher announced their split in a joint statement. Picture: Social media

A source told The Sun: “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world.

“She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about.

“Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book

“So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.

“Sacha, on the other hand did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby. Picture: Alamy

The couple said in a joint statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Picture: Alamy

Wilson had previously said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Picture: Alamy

Baron Cohen and Fisher's relationship has lasted more than 20 years.

They met at a party in 2001, and got engaged in 2004, before getting married in 2010.

They had their first child together in 2007, a second in 2010 and their third in 2015. They lived together in Sydney, in Fisher's home country of Australia.